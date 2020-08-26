COVID-19 mitigation testing at IU: What you need to know

To help ensure the safety of the campus community, Indiana University recently administered COVID-19 tests to every student living in on-campus housing. The university also required or strongly encouraged pre-arrival and on-arrival testing for many other groups on or near campus.

What Is Mitigation Testing? With Dr. Aaron Carroll transcript

[CARROLL: Let’s talk about mitigation testing at Indiana University. What is mitigation testing?]

[CARROLL: Mitigation testing is how we identify and isolate members of the IU community who have COVID-19 but are not showing any symptoms. Each week, thousands of students, faculty and staff will be selected to participate in mitigation testing. Those selected will receive an email notification and be prompted to schedule an on-campus test by the end of the week. Why is this important?]

[CARROLL: Mitigation testing is essential to IU’s ability to continue to safely offer in-person education this semester. Without it, the university has no way to identify asymptomatic cases before they spread the virus to others. That’s why participation is so important. Those selected who fail to take their mitigation tests may be subject to disciplinary actions. What type of test will be used?]

[CARROLL: Mitigation tests will be simple saliva tests with results back in a few days. How do I schedule my mitigation test?]

[CARROLL: Those selected for mitigation testing will receive an email from IU with instructions for scheduling a 30-minute testing appointment. What if I work remotely or take all of my classes online?]

[CARROLL: If you are not coming to campus this semester, and you don’t interact with any other IU students, faculty or staff, you may qualify for an exemption from mitigation testing. However, if you come to campus to go to the library or buy food, for example, or if you meet up with other members of the IU community off campus, you will still need to participate in mitigation testing. In order to be exempt from testing, you have to fill out the exemption request form, which is linked in the email you will receive if you are selected. Exemptions are only valid for one round of mitigation testing; if you are selected again, you will need to fill out another exemption form. What happens if I test negative?]

[CARROLL: If your test is negative, you can continue on with your normal routine. You should still of course wear a face mask, keep at least 6 feet from others, and avoid large gatherings to protect yourself and others. What happens if I test positive?]

[CARROLL: If you test positive for COVID-19, you will need to isolate yourself for at least 10 days from the time of your positive test. If you live off campus, you should not come to campus for any reason, including work. An IU contact tracer will contact you via phone, email or text message with more guidance and important next steps. Make sure you answer their call. For more information about IU’s COVID-19 plans and policies, visit fall2020.iu.edu. We appreciate your cooperation, and thank you for your help in keeping the IU community safe.

