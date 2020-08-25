Get back-to-school construction updates for Bloomington campus

Thanks to the efforts of construction teams and Indiana University staff, several projects were completed this summer on the Bloomington campus, with many additional projects underway. Let’s take a look:

Projects finished over the summer

Foster Quad: Renovations of Foster Quad on North Fee Lane, which includes Harper, Shea, Martin, Magee and Jenkinson Halls, were completed this summer. Students have moved into rooms with new mechanical systems and windows, as well as updates to plumbing, electrical, security systems and finishes.

McNutt Quad: Across North Fee Lane from Foster Quad, the North and South buildings of McNutt Quad also opened again this fall after renovation. McNutt received new mechanical, plumbing, electrical and security systems, as well as new finishes and new elevators.

Teter Quad: The third residence hall project completed in summer 2020 was the final phase of renovations to Teter Quad. New mechanical and fire suppression systems were installed, and elevator and accessibility upgrades were performed.

Ballantine Hall: Ballantine Hall was another phased project that was completed this summer. Classrooms, restrooms and building systems were updated, and new windows and central air conditioning were installed. The entire building is now in use, with the addition of landscaped pedestrian plazas on the east side of the building.

Accessible parking also was maintained on the east side of the building, and a bike hub is located at the northeast corner. Additionally, access for large emergency vehicles to reach the building and the center of campus is now possible via Third Street.

Jerry F. Tardy Center: This project constructed a new, two-story structure at the site of the North Grandstand at Bill Armstrong Stadium and renovated portions of the previous facility. The new facility includes locker rooms, coaches’ offices, an event suite, athletic training, an outdoor terrace, warm-up room, accessible restrooms, and Little 500 bicycle support space.

Pedestrian pathways and lighting: Pedestrian safety enhancement projects including a new pedestrian pathway along North Fee Lane in the Athletics District between 17th Street and the State Road 45/46 Bypass as well as an enhanced pedestrian crossing at 10th Street between Wells Library and the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs were completed.

Major campus exterior lighting enhancements are wrapping up in August, including new and replacement lighting in Bryan House Hollow and the Seventh Street corridor. Replacement of approximately 800 outdoor light fixtures with LED will focus on the Fine Arts Plaza area on Seventh Street, as well as Tulip Tree and the area surrounding the Intercollegiate Athletics Gym.

Additionally, a temporary pedestrian- and bicycle-only corridor has been created for the fall semester on Forrest Avenue between Kirkwood Avenue (north of Ballantine Hall) and Seventh Street. This section of Forrest Avenue is closed to all vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles. This pedestrian- and bicycle-only corridor was established to help maintain physical distancing when traveling through this busy area of campus.

Projects under construction

Indiana Memorial Union dining: The first updated service location to be completed as part of dining renovations at the IMU – Sugar and Spice Bakery – re-opened Aug. 24 with contactless ordering via Grubhub. Sugar and Spice and The Chocolate Moose now share a combined location near the IMU Bookstore on the Main Level.

Construction for the remainder of the project, which includes the former Food Court, Dunn Meadow Café and the Commons, is scheduled to finish in December, with food service available for spring semester. A variety of food concepts, including grab-and-go options, will be available in a series of open yet connected spaces. Infrastructure upgrades also will provide necessary functionality in support of these areas.

Data Center: Installation of electrical and cooling infrastructure to support IU’s computing systems, including Big Red 200, is nearing completion at the Data Center near 10th Street and the State Road 45/46 Bypass. Upgrades include enhancements to the overall reliability and backup capabilities of the Data Center’s infrastructure, particularly in the event of a power failure and during equipment maintenance, while also increasing electrical and cooling capacity.

Academic Health Sciences Building: Construction of this facility to provide new space for health education co-located with the IU Health Regional Academic Health Center at East Discovery Parkway and the State Road 45/46 Bypass is scheduled for completion in September, with occupancy to follow. The facility includes classrooms, labs, faculty offices, and related spaces for programs in nursing, medical science, speech and hearing sciences and social work.

Geological Sciences: The second phase of renovations to the Geological Sciences building on 10th Street will be complete in November. Work has included new mechanical, electrical, laboratory and lighting systems; new fire protection systems; new windows; refurbishment of classrooms and restrooms; and universal accessibility improvements.

Fine Arts, Radio-TV and Simon Music Library Recital Center: Scheduled for completion this fall, this project is replacing roofs and repairing masonry on all three buildings. Fine Arts and Radio-TV are near the Fine Arts Plaza on Seventh Street, and the Simon Music Center is on Jordan Avenue near Third Street.

Lilly Library: Renovations are underway at the Lilly Library on Seventh Street, which will allow for the appropriate and modern preservation and presentation of the library’s collections, while ensuring secure and efficient access for students, scholars, researchers, educators and other visitors. Completion is scheduled for early 2021, with occupancy in summer 2021.

Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design: Construction is underway for a new facility based on a 1952 architectural design by internationally renowned modernist architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. The original design was for a proposed IU Bloomington campus building for the Alpha Theta Chapter of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity that was never ultimately constructed. The new facility will serve as a home for the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design. Completion is scheduled for summer 2021.

Luddy Center for Artificial Intelligence: Also under construction is the Luddy Center for Artificial Intelligence, which will serve the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering. The project, scheduled for completion in summer 2021, includes an attached 370-space parking garage and is northeast of Luddy Hall on 11th Street.

North Housing: This project, which began in fall 2019, is constructing two new student residence hall buildings with approximately 693 beds, located west of McNutt Quad. Completion is scheduled for summer 2021.

McNutt Dining: This project is renovating the McNutt Central dining facility and constructing an addition to the west side of the building next to the new North Housing. The new facility will consist of 10 micro-restaurant-style dining stations and serve approximately 850 students in a variety of seating areas on two floors. The facility is scheduled to open in fall 2021.

McCalla Renovation: Renovation of McCalla, at Ninth Street and Indiana Avenue, includes mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems upgrades. Accessibility improvements are also being made, including the construction of a new three-story limestone connector on the east side of the complex with an elevator between the 1907 and 1928 brick buildings. Upon re-opening in fall 2021, the complex will provide spaces for teaching, research and exhibition activities that showcase the university’s extensive collections.

Projects in planning

IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology: Renovations of the Glenn Black and Mathers buildings on Indiana Avenue will include mechanical, electrical, plumbing, life safety and fire protection updates, as well as accessibility improvements. Work is anticipated to begin this fall, with re-opening in early 2022.

Repair and rehabilitation projects: As part of IU’s long-term management of maintenance projects, work will continue on repair and rehabilitation projects throughout campus. Projects may include building exteriors, roofs, windows, electrical, plumbing, elevators, mechanical systems, interior construction and utilities.

Beth Feickert is a capital planning project specialist for the IU Office of the Vice President for Capital Planning and Facilities.