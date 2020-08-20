Around IUPUI

Staff Council seeking nominations for staff awards

The Chancellor’s Staff Recognition Ceremony previously took place in the Hine Hall Auditorium.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Nominations are open for four Staff Council awards that will be presented at the 2020 Chancellor’s Staff Recognition Ceremony this fall. All nomination windows are open from Aug. 17 to Sept. 18.

The awards are as follows:

Gerald L. Bepko Spirit Award

The Gerald L. Bepko Spirit Award recognizes full-time staff members who, through extraordinary service and special (professional, team or volunteer) contributions, exemplify the spirit of IUPUI, strengthening the university by fostering collegiality, cooperation, creativity and innovation toward the goal of helping IUPUI become one of the nation’s best urban universities for employment and education.

The spirit of IUPUI is demonstrated through a person’s overall attitude, as well as through acts of loyalty, teamwork and contribution to the mission, goals and strategic initiatives of the university as well as the community.

IUPUI Carol D. Nathan Staff Council Scholarship

The IUPUI Carol D. Nathan Staff Council Scholarship was established in honor of Nathan, former dean of the faculties. Applicants must be a full-time staff employee of IUPUI with at least two years of service, be pursuing an associate, baccalaureate or graduate degree at IUPUI; and have completed 12 credit hours at IUPUI with a GPA of at least 3.0.

The scholarship will be in the amount of $500, with $250 awarded at the beginning of the fall and spring semesters, provided the recipient is currently enrolled for at least three credit hours.

To apply for this scholarship, you must complete the application form and write an essay.

IUPUI Nan Bohan Community Engagement Award

The IUPUI Nan Bohan Community Engagement Award is open to all IUPUI appointed full-time staff members who contribute to the overall mission and success of the university.

The award recognizes employees who, through extraordinary service and special contributions (e.g., professional, committees or volunteer), enhance the culture of service and civic engagement on campus and in their communities.

The recipient of this award will have demonstrated how they have been civically involved through their roles at IUPUI, promoted a philanthropic culture among others on campus and demonstrated a commitment to serving their communities. The awardee will receive $500.

Glenn W. Irwin, Jr., M.D. Experience Excellence Award

The Glenn W. Irwin, Jr., M.D. Experience Excellence Award recognizes staff members for service “above and beyond the call of duty.” Service for the benefit of the university as a whole, or for any of its units, that is not reimbursed and is not specifically job-related will be recognized. All of us are here to do a specific job at IUPUI. The focus of this award is to recognize those individuals whose service activities go above and beyond the responsibilities of their basic job.

All full-time appointed staff who have worked for the university a minimum of 12 months are eligible to be nominated for this award, even if they have been a previous nominee.

Staff Mentoring Program requesting applicants

The 2016 IUPUI Staff Survey indicated that 33 percent of IUPUI staff did not currently have a mentor/coach for professional development, while slightly more than half wanted someone who could fill the role.

The IUPUI Staff Mentoring Program is based on a campuswide model aimed to support a diverse cohort of participants each year. It has been developed and implemented by a multi-unit advisory committee that includes staff from the Division of Finance and Administration; the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and the Staff Council.

One-on-one mentoring will create an opportunity to expose participants to rich experiences and unique expertise that enhance the mentee’s and mentor’s understanding of various topics, techniques and skills that foster positive professional and personal growth. The program is designed to be flexible to meet the needs of both the mentee and mentor, to ensure optimal program results.

IUPUI full-time staff from all schools, units and ranks are eligible to apply as mentees or mentors. The mentors will be from a diverse range of ranks and roles. Peer-to-peer mentoring will be allowed. Program guidelines and the application are available online.

Applications are due by Friday, Sept. 16. Send any questions via email to stmentor@iupui.edu.

For more information about the program, you can attend an hourlong information session at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 via Zoom.

3 School of Nursing faculty named American Academy of Nursing fellows

From left: Pamela Hunt, Yvonne Lu and Amelia Knopf.Photo courtesy of the IU School of Nursing

Three faculty members from the IU School of Nursing have been named by the American Academy of Nursing to its 2020 class of Academy fellows.

Pamela Hunt, Amelia Knopf and Yvonne Yueh-Feng Lu are among the list of 230 highly distinguished nurse leaders recognized for their extraordinary commitment to the promotion of the public’s health through evidence and innovation.

The inductees will be honored in a virtual ceremony during the Academy’s annual policy conference. This year’s theme is “In Crisis and Calm: Leading with Purpose”; the event will take place Oct. 29 to 31 with extended on-demand access.

For more information on the Academy fellows, visit the School of Nursing’s website.

Professors’ books land on Indiana Authors Awards shortlists

Congratulations to Michael Homoya of the School of Science and Bill Sullivan of the School of Medicine – their books have been shortlisted for the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards.

Sullivan is on the Nonfiction Shortlist for “Pleased to Meet Me: Genes, Germs, and the Curious Forces that Make Us Who We Are.”

Homoya is on the Children’s Shortlist for “Wake Up, Woods,” along with Shane Gibson and Gillian Harris.

Winners will be announced Sept. 1.