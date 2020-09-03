Around IUPUI

Archived and upcoming town hall meetings

As we all adjust to a new school year with a variety of questions, leaders at IUPUI have been proactively holding town hall meetings to provide insight into campus operations and answer questions.

Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar has hosted several faculty and staff town hall meetings, and the archived recordings are available online. The Office of Academic Affairs has also hosted a town hall meeting that is archived online.

Mark your calendars for the following upcoming town halls:

Faculty and staff town halls hosted by Chancellor Paydar on the second Thursday of every month: Sept. 10: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8: TBD. Nov. 12: TBD.

Student town halls hosted by Vice Chancellor Eric Weldy: Sept. 23: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Faculty town halls hosted by Executive Vice Chancellor Kathy Johnson: Sept. 15: 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 22: 11 a.m. to noon. Nov. 18: 3 to 4 p.m.

Staff town halls hosted by Vice Chancellor Camy Broeker: Sept. 30: 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 28: 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 25: 3 to 4 p.m.



ICYMI: Free access to The New York Times

Any IUPUI staff and faculty member can access digital versions of The New York Times at no cost. Through a partnership with University Library, registered IUPUI users are able to use The Times’ website and app for free. More information is available online, and you can sign up online today.

IUPUI honored for commitment to diversity

The “gerbil tube” over Michigan Street has Black Lives Matter banners hanging from it.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

IUPUI has been honored with the 2020 INSIGHT Into Diversity Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award for its outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Some of the initiatives that made IUPUI stand out for the HEED award are:

Executive-level searches: As of the 2018 academic year, all executive-level searches – dean, assistant vice chancellor and vice chancellor – require search committee members to complete in-person implicit bias training, including completing at least three tests on Harvard University’s implicit bias website.

White Racial Literacy Program: Having begun in the 2018 academic year, the program provides resources, lectures, workshops and discussions for and by white students, staff and faculty. All of these efforts were made to offer white students, staff and faculty the opportunity to learn and have conversations about something they rarely explore – what it means to be white in America – without relying on and overburdening people of color. Students, staff and faculty of color engaged in coalition-building with one another and began the work of racial healing.

Diversity Lecture Series: The series brings prominent speakers and thought leaders for free lectures for the entire campus and external community, as well as a one-hour informal session with IUPUI students. The 2019-20 speakers included deaf activist Nyle DiMarco, Indigenous actress and advocate DeLanna Studi and former NFL player/LGBTQ+ activist Wade Davis.

Campus Climate Surveys: In 2014, the Institutional Research and Design Support office developed a comprehensive climate survey for students, staff and faculty covering race, gender, gender identity and expression, political and religious preferences, sexual orientation, disability, and international status. The high response rate of the survey helped inform the campus diversity plan. Additionally, the 2014 survey was used, in part, to justify the creation of the LGBTQ+ Center, lead to a workshop with deans about the importance of ensuring ADA compliance for students with disabilities, and create awards for staff and faculty working to ensure students with disabilities are included as campus members.

Indy Parks Beautification Project volunteer opportunity

The IUPUI Staff Council is looking for 20 volunteers to assist in Indy Parks’ Beautification Project from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 10, at Northwestway Park, 5253 W. 62nd St.

This is an approved IUPUI volunteer opportunity, with your supervisor’s approval, and COVID-19 safety precautions are required. Indy Parks will provide masks, gloves and hand sanitizer and will monitor social distancing. All tools and supplies are sanitized and will be after each use.

Volunteers will be focusing on spreading mulch and, if time permits, painting picnic tables.

Sign up to volunteer online.

Free naloxone training available

Free naloxone/Narcan training sessions are being provided to all students, staff and faculty Sept. 15 through 17. Registration is required for any of the six virtual sessions.

These sessions focus on training individuals on how to reduce overdose risks, recognize signs of an overdose, access medical services, and administer Narcan nasal spray in addition to taking other actions such as performing rescue breathing and contacting emergency medical assistance.

After being trained, each participant will be eligible to receive an overdose prevention kit, which includes instructions and a needle-free nasal spray filled with naloxone hydrochloride.

Labor Day a paid holiday

Labor Day is Sept. 7, and classes will be in session for IU students and faculty. For staff employees, however, it is a paid holiday, and they will generally be off.

Those required to work will be compensated according to the Holidays policy (HR-05-30). For more details, view the policy.

Keep your Zoom sessions safe

University Information Technology Services is urging faculty, staff and students to take steps to safeguard their Zoom sessions. Starting Sept. 27, Zoom is requiring a passcode or a waiting room for all meetings.

Some IU student groups recently experienced incidents of Zoombombing. UITS can offer advice and information about safeguarding Zoom sessions to prevent uninvited guests from gaining access to such sessions in the future.

Faculty Tech Guide provides tools, resources

Technology is important to faculty, particularly at a time when physical distancing is a component of safety during the pandemic. University Information Technology Services is offering the Faculty Tech Guide to help IU instructors, researchers and scholars.

The guide offers tools and services for things such as teaching and learning, security, advanced computing, and research.

Virtual 2-day conference to focus on innovation, commercialization at IU

The Indiana University Innovation and Commercialization Office will host a two-day virtual Zoom conference Sept. 17 and 18. The event is free, but registration is required.

Day 1 includes a session about an innovator turning her research into a multibillion-dollar enterprise and a survey of the university’s resources to support innovators interested in commercialization.

Day 2 includes a panel about when and how to pursue translational innovation, breakout sessions about industry partnerships and assessing faculty startups, and an overview of IU ICO’s services.

Second annual fun run and walk planned for November

The Department of Family Medicine in the IU School of Medicine is hosting its second annual Medical Miles Fun Run and Walk. The event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Indianapolis Canal Walk. It will start and end on the north end of the canal at the IU School of Medicine Health Information and Translational Sciences (HITS) building, 410 W. 10th St.

Registration is now open, and sponsorship options are available.

September photo caption contest

September’s photo caption contest: Students listen to Judy Carne and the New York Street Singers at Fall Festival 1977.Photo courtesy of IUPUI Archives

This vintage IUPUI photo from the Archives captures the expressions of an audience to a musical performance. Check out the IUPUI Special Collections and Archives Photo Caption Contest and enter a caption for the opportunity to win our one-and-only Fabulous Prize!

Congratulations to Jim Hayes for his winning caption to the August photo: “Okay, I’ll ride all of the roller coasters before lunchtime! After lunch, a ride on the aerial tram then finish the afternoon at SplashWorld! This is gonna be the best back-to-school fun day ever!” Jim wins our Fabulous Prize!