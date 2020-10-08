Around IUPUI

ICYMI: COVID-19 study including children begins

Statewide testing for the third phase of a collaborative COVID-19 study by the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health and the Indiana Department of Health began Sept. 29.

Phase 3 study participants will include individuals age 5 and older who were selected randomly. Invited participants received a text message, a phone call and a postcard notifying them of their selection and encouraging them to schedule testing at a designated walk-up testing site.

This is the first time the study has included children.

Volunteers requested for OnyxFest 2020

OnyxFest 2020 is looking for IUPUI volunteers for a minimum of a two-hour commitment or longer for each performance throughout the festival ending Oct. 10.

Volunteers can work the entrance, hand out flyers, perform touchless temperature checks, assist guests in finding available seating and more.

Interested volunteers can complete the online scheduling form or email Shari Parker at shupchur@iu.edu.

Visitor section of Sports Garage temporarily closed

Effective Oct. 2, the visitor section of the Sports Garage is closed. The university is utilizing this section of the garage to support drive-thru flu vaccines. Visitors may park on levels 5 and 6 of the Riverwalk Garage, which is attached to the Sports Garage via skywalk.

Signage at the entrance of the Sports Garage directs visitors to the Riverwalk Garage. If you provide validations to visitors for exiting the Sports Garage, they may use the same validations for exiting Riverwalk Garage. The timeline on reopening is currently unknown.

Racial-justice charitable giving focus of The Conversation piece

Una Osili, professor of economics and philanthropic studies and associate dean for research and international programs for the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, and Kim Williams-Pulfer, postdoctoral research appointee for Mays Family Institute on Diverse Philanthropy, co-wrote an article for The Conversation titled “Racial justice giving is booming: 4 trends.”

Zoom security updates postponed

The Zoom at IU security update involving mandatory waiting rooms for all meetings, originally scheduled for Sept. 27, has been postponed to a later date due to technical concerns, University Information Technology Services said.

Details and additional information will be shared when available. Check zoom.iu.edu for the latest updates.

To keep your Zoom meetings secure, read about how to prevent Zoombombing using Zoom privacy and security features.

Save the date for celebration for 1st-generation students

The Virtual First-Generation Celebration will take place Nov. 10 and include giveaways as well as a variety of activities recognizing first-gen Jaguars. Learn more about first-generation support, resources and exciting opportunities at this virtual celebration. More information will be provided in the coming weeks.

October photo caption contest

October’s photo caption contest image.Photo courtesy of IUPUI Special Collections and Archives

This month’s vintage IUPUI photo is one of the oldest in the Archives, likely dating back to the beginning of the School of Medicine in the first decade of the 20th century. Check out the IUPUI Special Collections and Archives Photo Caption Contest and enter a caption for the opportunity to win their world-famous Fabulous Prize!

Congratulations to Alexa Stuck for her caption on September’s photo: “Yikes! Not sure what they are wearing and it’s a bit out of tune, but I can’t quit watching!” She wins the Fabulous Prize!