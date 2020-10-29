Around IUPUI

3 flu shot clinics available on campus in the next week

IUPUI has three opportunities in the next week to receive a flu shot on campus. Please note: This picture was taken in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Three flu vaccine clinics are being offered on the IUPUI campus in the next week:

Oct. 29: noon to 4 p.m. at the Campus Center TV lounge.

Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Campus Center TV lounge.

Nov. 5: noon to 5:30 p.m. in a drive-thru clinic at the Sports Garage.

Staff, faculty and students whose work or class schedule requires them to be regularly present on campus will be required to get an annual flu vaccine during the fall 2020 semester. To receive a vaccine at a campus clinic at no cost, make an appointment through the Student Health Center’s online scheduler.

If you choose to get your flu vaccine somewhere other than an IU flu clinic or campus health center, you will need to fill out the Flu Vaccine Reporting Form to let IU know you have received a vaccination. If you’re requesting an exemption, use the exemption request form.

More ‘Ask Aaron’ webinars planned for November

Dr. Aaron Carroll, one of the leaders of IU’s COVID-19 Medical Response Team, will hold three more “Ask Aaron” webinars in the upcoming month: Nov. 4, Nov. 11 and Nov. 18. They provide an opportunity for students, staff and faculty to pose their questions about the pandemic to Carroll.

The live Q&A sessions address topics such as how to safely connect with others, self-care and keeping IU healthy during the flu season. Recordings are posted on broadcast.iu.edu.

Haunted 3D-printing workshop

Using MakerBot 3D printers, participants can create their own skull-shaped planter, pumpkin-shaped tea light candle holder or witch hat ring cone.Photo by Sarah Cole, Herron Community Learning Programs

Join the Herron School of Art and Design’s Saturday School for a special spooky-themed workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 31 in Eskenazi Hall using MakerBot 3D printers.

Participants can learn the fundamentals of 3D printing and how to use embellishing techniques to turn their objects into finished works.

Choose from a selection of pre-designed haunted objects such as a skull-shaped planter, a pumpkin-shaped tea light candle holder or a witch hat ring cone.

Saturday School is aimed at providing quality art instruction to youths from grades 1 through 12 and to adults who want to learn or improve their art skills, explore new art forms and build a portfolio.

Registration is $50 and is limited to a maximum of 10 participants to allow for physical distancing.

Presidential search advisory committee meeting upcoming

The public is invited to give input on the search for Indiana University’s next president at two sessions Friday, Nov. 6: at 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Participants are requested to register to attend a session.

The IU Board of Trustees’ presidential search advisory committee is gathering feedback on three key questions:

What major challenges and opportunities will the next president inherit?

What type of person will be best prepared to address the challenges and explore opportunities in terms of leadership style, experience, financial acumen, views, etc.?

What highlights can the search committee and advisory committee share with candidates unfamiliar with IU and Indiana?

You can also send comments before Nov. 6 to the search advisory committee at info@rwilliamfunk.com.

The advisory committee will present its report to the search committee by Nov. 13. The Board of Trustees’ intent is to have a new leader in place when President Michael A. McRobbie retires in June. Updates about the search will be posted on the presidential search page on the Board of Trustees website.

ICYMI: Take time to vote, but understand IU’s policy

Election Day is Nov. 3, and IU encourages all students, staff and faculty to participate.Photo by Getty Images

All IU faculty and staff are encouraged to exercise their right to vote Tuesday, Nov. 3, and it’s important for staff to be aware of the university policy regarding paid time off to vote, which was modified Oct. 26 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voting polls in each Indiana precinct open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. on Election Day. Staff employees who want to vote on Election Day may be provided time off with pay to vote, up to a maximum of two hours. This time off does not have to be made up or charged to vacation time or any other previously earned time off for staff employees.

This time off does not apply to early voting. Employees are to use their own time-off accruals if they want to participate in early voting or need more than two hours off to vote on Election Day.

How to cope with election anxiety

Ed Hirt, a professor of psychological and brain sciences in the College of Arts and Sciences at IU Bloomington, has addressed an issue that’s on the mind of many people right now – the U.S. presidential election.

Hirt has provided a set of tips to help navigate the stressful and emotionally charged 2020 general election.

United Way wrapping up Week of Giving

IUPUI’s United Way campaign is concluding its Week of Giving and asking for support from staff and faculty to help fund its initiatives.

By fighting for education, financial stability, health and basic needs, the organization is constantly working to improve the quality of life for all Indiana residents. Donate to support the United Way.

New book about Marie Curie released from faculty

Radiology professor Richard Gunderman has published a new biography about Marie Curie titled “Curie: The Pioneer, the Nobel Laureate, the Discoverer of Radioactivity,” focusing on one of history’s most accomplished female scientists.

Curie discovered radioactivity, added two new elements to the periodic table and won Nobel Prizes in two different natural sciences, a feat unequaled to the present day. Her story is also filled with heartbreak, including the childhood deaths of her mother and sister, the loss of her beloved husband and fellow Nobelist Pierre, and her own premature death due to radiation exposure.

Gunderman’s text tells a story of triumph over tragedy, including the six Nobel Prizes won by the Curie family, aiming to inspire new generations of scientists.