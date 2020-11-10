Around IU Bloomington

COVID-19 testing: Don’t bring the virus home to loved ones

Help protect your family: Sign up for a COVID-19 test so you know your result and don’t bring the virus home to loved ones. The week of Nov. 15, mitigation testing will be optional and open to all IU faculty, staff and students. The saliva-based test is free. Appointments are required.

Apply for an exemption from winter mitigation testing

Not planning to be on campus after Nov. 20? You might qualify for an exemption from mitigation testing.

Starting Nov. 20, all IU classes will be online-only through Feb. 7.

IU faculty, staff and students who will be away from all IU campuses from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3 can submit this form to request exemption from mitigation testing during this time.

For more information, visit the mitigation testing page on covid.iu.edu.

Virtual Veterans Day ceremony planned

IU Bloomington will host an early-morning celebration on Veterans Day to honor the state’s veterans.

The ceremony will take place from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Nov. 11 at the flagpole just inside the Sample Gates. However, in observance of current public gathering restrictions, this year’s ceremony will be conducted without an in-person audience. View the ceremony at broadcast.iu.edu.

At sunrise, the IU Army and Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps color guard will raise the U.S. flag to thank and honor all those who served honorably in the military, in wartime or peacetime. Lt. Col. Anthony Giordano, professor of military science at IU Bloomington, will speak following the flag ceremony.

Commissioned into the Aviation Branch of the U.S. Army in 1999, Giordano has served in Korea and Germany, was twice deployed to Afghanistan and has also worked in Washington, D.C. He has been a professor of military science at IU since July 2019.

Tax Saver Benefit Dependent Care grace period implemented

Indiana University has implemented a grace period for Tax Saver Benefit Dependent Care accounts, beginning with the 2020 plan year. The grace period provides employees with 2 1/2 additional months to use funds for eligible dependent care expenses.

Employees with a 2020 TSB Dependent Care account now have until March 15, 2021, to incur expenses and spend down any balance. Funds remaining after the claims filing deadline of April 15 are forfeited.

For more information, check out these frequently asked questions from IU Human Resources.

Webinar to help with healthier holiday meals

The Indiana University Bloomington Professional Council will present its Holiday Meal Makeover webinar at noon Nov. 10.

Learn how to make healthier food choices, discover hidden sources of calories and modify ingredients. The webinar will include recipes to try yourself.

Campus mail service reminder for virtual learning period, holidays

Indiana University departments that will require campus mail service from Nov. 29 through Feb. 7 should send an email to iumail@indiana.edu. During that time period, no on-campus classes will be conducted, and some departments will be closed during the holidays. It will be assumed that a department does not require mail service during that period unless indicated by Nov. 20.

For those who do require campus mail service, it will not be provided Dec. 24 and 25, Dec. 28 to 31 and Jan. 1 because of the holidays. Normal pickup and delivery will resume Jan. 4.

Special IU football helmets honor veterans

IU players wore special helmets to honor veterans during the Nov. 7 game.Photo courtesy of IU Athletics

Members of the IU football team wore specially designed “Salute to Service” helmets during their 38-21 home victory Nov. 7 against Michigan to honor the country’s veterans in advance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Inside the center stripe of each player’s helmet were names of crew members of the World War II battleship USS Indiana BB 58.

The BB 58 was first deployed to the South Pacific and then later the Central and Western Pacific, and participated in nine battles. The mainmast and anti-aircraft guns from the ship are located near Memorial Stadium’s westside elevator.

10 students earn prestigious Fulbright scholarships

Ten IU Bloomington students in the University Graduate School received prestigious scholarships from programs that support research and study overseas. Eight received Fulbright-Hays Doctoral Dissertation Research Abroad scholarships, and two received Fulbright U.S. Student scholarships.

The programs provide financial aid for students to study abroad. The Fulbright-Hays program focuses on non-Western foreign languages and area studies. The Fulbright U.S. Student program provides teaching opportunities in more than 140 countries.

School of Public Health-Bloomington lecturer earns national honor

The National Association of Interpretation has honored a lecturer in the School of Public Health-Bloomington with a national award. Brian Forist will receive the 2020 NAI Award of Distinction at the organization’s national conference this month.

The National Association for Interpretation is a professional organization for those involved in the interpretation of natural and cultural heritage resources in settings such as parks, zoos, museums and historical sites.

The award is given to members who have distinctly or significantly furthered the mission and vision of the association and the profession of interpretation.

IU Angel Network launches Founders Fireside Chat series

IU Bloomington alumnus and business founder Brian Anderson will be the featured speaker in the first event of the IU Angel Network’s Founders Fireside Chat series.

Anderson will share how he went from working on Wall Street to running Beastcoast, a professional esports team that represents 30 of the world’s most talented video gaming competitors and influencers.

The virtual event will take place at 6 p.m. EST Tuesday, Nov. 17. Registration is required.

President McRobbie presents Bicentennial Medal to 3 recipients

Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie recently awarded the Bicentennial Medal to Don Brown, Mark Cuban and Carl Cook during a virtual presentation.

The Bicentennial Medal is awarded to individuals who, through their personal, professional, artistic or philanthropic efforts, have broadened their reach of Indiana University around the nation, state and world.

Brown is the founder and CEO of LifeOmic, a software company that provides health solutions for providers, researchers and others. LifeOmic works closely with the IU School of Medicine to develop and deliver treatments for the most complex cancers. Brown also contributed to IU by founding the Brown Center for Immunotherapy.

Cuban, a 1981 graduate of the IU Kelley School of Business, is an entrepreneur, investor and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Cuban gave IU $5 million in 2015 to launch the Mark Cuban Center for Sports Media and Technology.

Cook is the CEO of the Bloomington-based medical device company Cook Group, which was co-founded by his parents, Bill and Gayle Cook. The Cook family and the company have been significant benefactors to the university.

Research wants to hear from you

Do you frequently find yourself in search of research-related information and support? You might have some ideas on how to make that process better.

IU Bloomington’s Office of the Vice Provost for Research wants to hear from you. Please complete a brief anonymous survey to share your ideas about how the office can deliver research-related information as effectively as possible.

Virtual exhibition to showcase work by fine arts students

The Grunwald Gallery at IU Bloomington will present the Fall 2020 BFA Thesis Exhibition from Dec. 1 to 12. The show will feature work created by graduating Bachelor of Fine Arts students in the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design at Indiana University.

While students typically install their thesis work in the gallery, this year it will be a virtual exhibition. It will feature student work from a variety of studio areas: ceramics, fibers, graphic design, metalsmithing and jewelry design, painting, photography, and printmaking.

The Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design will hold a virtual awards ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 11, followed by a reception for the Fall BFA Thesis Exhibition at 6 p.m.