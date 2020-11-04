Around IUPUI

Experience of losing presidential election focus of The Conversation piece

Chris Lamb’s The Conversation column examines what it’s like to lose the presidential election.Photo by Getty Images

Chris Lamb, chair of the Department of Journalism and Public Relations, wrote an article for The Conversation commenting on the power of satire in the presidential race titled “What it’s like to lose a presidential election.”

ICYMI: Don’t forget to get your flu shot

Staff, faculty and students whose work or class schedule requires them to be regularly present on campus will be required to get an annual flu vaccine during the fall 2020 semester. To receive a vaccine at a campus clinic at no cost, make an appointment through the Student Health Center’s online scheduler.

If you choose to get your flu vaccine somewhere other than an IU flu clinic or campus health center, you will need to fill out the Flu Vaccine Reporting Form to let IU know you have received a vaccination. If you’re requesting an exemption, use the exemption request form.

More ‘Ask Aaron’ webinars planned for November

Dr. Aaron Carroll, one of the leaders of IU’s COVID-19 Medical Response Team, will hold two more “Ask Aaron” webinars this month, on Nov. 11 and Nov. 18. They provide an opportunity for students, staff and faculty to pose their questions about the pandemic to Carroll.

The live Q&A sessions address topics such as how to safely connect with others, self-care and keeping IU healthy during the flu season. Recordings are posted on broadcast.iu.edu.

Opportunity to advance leadership skills

The Institute for Supervisory Excellence is a leadership program designed to further supervisors’ excellence in navigating everyday responsibilities and in leading others. Applications for the yearlong cohort are accepted until Nov. 13, and a FAQ page provides additional information. There is no cost to selected individuals or their department.

This program starts Jan. 13 and will meet once a month. The classes are typically three hours long and run through the year. Attendance at all sessions is required.

Through the program, participants will build upon existing skills and gain new tools and approaches. The Institute for Supervisory Excellence is designed for IUPUI staff or faculty in a supervisory role who are interested in advancing their leadership skills.

Free virtual events from Office of Online Education

The IU Office of Online Education is hosting two upcoming virtual events.

The Online Learning Consortium Accelerate 2020 Conference will be held Nov. 9 to 18. This event is devoted to quality online learning, advancing best practices and accelerating innovation in learning. View the conference schedule and conference program for full details. Register for OLC Accelerate online.

The 2020 UPCEA Marketing and Enrollment Management Seminar will be held Dec. 2 to 4. This seminar offers high-level, strategically focused presentations and sessions on marketing and enrollment management in higher education. View the conference schedule and conference program for full details. Register for UPCEA by following these instructions:

Go to the UPCEA Member Portal.

Sign in using your UPCEA account credentials. If you do not have an UPCEA account, use the UPCEA “create account” page.

Select the “MEMS: Member Institution/Exhibiting Attendee” Fee.

Type promo code MEMS20INSPASS at the registration screen.

ICYMI: Presidential search advisory committee meeting upcoming

The public is invited to give input on the search for Indiana University’s next president in two sessions, at 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Participants are requested to register to attend a session.

The IU Board of Trustees’ presidential search advisory committee is gathering feedback on three key questions:

What major challenges and opportunities will the next president inherit?

What type of person will be best prepared to address the challenges and explore opportunities in terms of leadership style, experience, financial acumen, views, etc.?

What highlights can the search committee and advisory committee share with candidates unfamiliar with IU and Indiana?

You can also send comments by Nov. 6 to the search advisory committee at info@rwilliamfunk.com.

The advisory committee will present its report to the search committee by Nov. 13. The Board of Trustees’ intent is to have a new leader in place when President Michael A. McRobbie retires in June. Updates about the search will be posted on the presidential search page on the Board of Trustees website.

Nominations open for campus awards

The Office of Academic Affairs has opened nominations for five prestigious campus awards:

Awards for Excellence in Distinct Areas

Alvin S. Bynum Award for Excellence in Mentoring.

Sherry Queener Graduate Student Excellence Award.

Awards for Service

Charles R. Bantz Chancellor’s Community Fellowship and Community Scholarship.

Awards for Research

Bantz-Petronio Translating Research Into Practice Faculty Award.

Chancellor’s Award for Outstanding Undergraduate Research.

Additional details, including guidelines, lists of previous recipients and links for online nominations are available on the Academic Affairs website.

Second annual fun run and walk planned for Nov. 14

The Department of Family Medicine in the IU School of Medicine is hosting its second annual Medical Miles Fun Run and Walk in November. The event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Indianapolis Canal Walk. It will start and end on the north end of the canal at the IU School of Medicine Health Information and Translational Sciences building, 410 W. 10th St.

Registration is open, and sponsorship options are available.

November’s photo caption contest image. Photo courtesy of IUPUI Special Collections and Archives

November photo caption contest

This month’s vintage photo caption contest image depicts a yesteryear scene in Cavanaugh Hall. Check out the IUPUI Special Collections and Archives Photo Caption Contest and enter a caption for the opportunity to win their world-famous Fabulous Prize!

Congratulations to John Hayes for his winning caption to last month’s photo: “This is gonna be hysterical! Okay, Slim, you put the makeup on his face. I’ll put his hand in a bowl of warm water! Twiggy, you put the shaving cream in his hand and tickle his nose with a feather!! Classic!”