Around IUPUI

New app pushes course notifications for instructors, students

Indiana University instructors and students now have access to Boost, a new mobile app developed at IU and integrated with Canvas that pushes notifications about due dates, announcements and calendar events.

Boost is customizable, so notifications can be chosen on a course-by-course basis. Instructors whose graded assignments have deadlines in Canvas can encourage students to use the Boost app to help them keep on top of assignments.

Have your COVID-19 questions answered in webinars

IU staff, faculty and students can have their COVID-19-related questions answered by Dr. Aaron Carroll, one of the leaders of IU’s COVID-19 Medical Response Team, in an upcoming “Ask Aaron” webinar at noon Jan. 27.

The live Q&A sessions will include topics such as:

Returning to campus and on-arrival testing.

How and when vaccines are likely to be distributed.

Connecting with others safely.

Additional “Ask Aaron” webinars are being planned throughout the remainder of the academic year. Visit covid.iu.edu for the latest COVID-19 updates.

IU supports state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts

With distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine underway in Indiana and across the nation, IU is continuing efforts to advance the state’s vaccine rollout plan while stressing the importance of Hoosiers getting vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

IU President Michael A. McRobbie and IU Vice President Emeritus Charlie Nelms, who are both eligible, received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 16 at IU Health Bloomington. The vaccine is administered in two doses, either 21 or 28 days after the first dose.

“The distribution of vaccines is extremely exciting news, and there is growing optimism that we are nearing a point when the majority of Americans will be able to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines, which will begin to dramatically reduce the spread of this deadly virus,” McRobbie said. “We are becoming more confident by the day that, as the year progresses, we will be able to see a growing return to more normal operations of the university.”

Virtual town hall being hosted by Indiana CTSI

Indiana CTSI is hosting a virtual town hall from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 called “Congregations as Healthy Connectors.”

The town hall will feature a discussion from 10 Indianapolis churches that have been gathering virtually to share their congregations’ stories and support for health and wellness and local knowledge of health assets, partnerships and priorities.

Clergy and health advocates will share lessons learned and next steps forward for this health connections collaboration.

Blood drive upcoming in February

The IUPUI Staff Council is holding Blood Drive Days throughout February with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana.

Online registration for four locations is available for those interested in donating:

When making an appointment, be sure to include “IUPUI” in the appointment notes to track donations. The COVID-19 antibody test will be performed on all blood donations.