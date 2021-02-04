Distinguished Teaching and Service awards honor faculty, grad student

Indiana University is recognizing nine faculty members and one doctoral student with the 2021 Distinguished Teaching and Service awards. These honorees embody Indiana University’s commitment to excellence in teaching and service.

The recipients of the 2021 Distinguished Teaching and Service awards represent four of IU’s campuses.Photo by Chris Meyer, Indiana University

Videos featuring the recipients will be released later this spring.

Distinguished Teaching Awards

Elizabeth Goering, professor of communication studies in the School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI, will be awarded the Herman Frederic Lieber Memorial Award for distinguished teaching. The award is given to faculty members who have a sustained career of distinguished teaching.

Justin Hodgson, associate professor of English in the College of Arts and Sciences at IU Bloomington, will receive the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching and Learning Technology. The award recognizes faculty who have made distinguished contributions to enhancing the classroom experience with new technologies.

Two individuals will be honored with the Thomas Ehrlich Service Learning Award. It recognizes faculty members who have distinguished records of advancing students’ civic learning through the integration of community and public service into their teaching. The recipients are Priscilla Barnes, associate professor of applied health sciences in the School of Public Health at IU Bloomington, and Youngbok Hong, professor of visual communications in the Herron School of Art at IUPUI.

Emma Everson, a doctoral student in the School of Education at IU Bloomington, will receive the Lieber Memorial Teaching Associate Award, which recognizes graduate students with distinguished achievements in teaching.

Distinguished Service Awards

The John W. Ryan Award for Distinguished Contributions to International Programs and Studies has three recipients this year. They are: Jacob “Jack” Bielasiak, professor of political science in the College of Arts and Sciences at IU Bloomington; George Edwards, the Carl M. Gray Professor of Law in the McKinney School of Law at IUPUI; and Lisa Fetheringill Zwicker, professor of history in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at IU South Bend. The award honors faculty members and librarians from all campuses for their distinguished contributions to the university’s international programs and studies.

Two individuals will be honored with the W. George Pinnell Award, which was created by the University Faculty Council to recognize faculty members and librarians who have shown distinguished service to the university, their discipline or their community. Receiving the award are Edwina Helton, a professor of English in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at IU East, and Israel Herrera-Cárdenas, senior lecturer of Spanish and Portuguese studies in the College of Arts and Sciences at IU Bloomington.

University Honors and Awards

University Honors and Awards identifies and commemorates the achievements of those affiliated with Indiana University, including students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends. These honors demonstrate IU’s breadth and depth of excellence in research, teaching, service, philanthropy, athletics, arts, performance and other creative endeavors. For photos and additional information about the 2021 Distinguished Teaching and Service award recipients, past recipients, and other awards, visit the University Honors and Awards website.