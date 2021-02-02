New award recognizes Bloomington faculty who boost campus diversity and inclusion

A new award will recognize Indiana University Bloomington faculty who have had a significant impact on and improved the climate of diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

Nominations for the inaugural Indiana University Inclusive Excellence Award are due March 1.Photo by Eric Rudd, Indiana University

The Indiana University Inclusive Excellence Award honors faculty who contribute to the continued enhancement of a diverse campus community in accord with IU Bloomington’s Statement on Diversity. Up to three awards will be made annually and will include a $5,000 stipend for each honoree.

“Fostering diversity, equity and inclusion is central to our mission at IU Bloomington, and it is heartening to see our faculty come together to cultivate a more diverse and welcoming campus environment through what they do best: teaching, research, mentoring, creative activity and service,” IU Bloomington Provost and Executive Vice President Lauren Robel said. “This award is one example of the many important initiatives happening on our campus to support equal access, representation and participation, and to celebrate those faculty who are committed to promoting a positive and welcoming educational climate.”

Robel and Vice President for Research Fred Cate have provided initial funding for this award.

Some faculty members have been improving inclusivity on the Bloomington campus for years without any formal recognition, and such efforts should be recognized in the context of best practices and examples that can make positive change, said Selene Carter, a member and past co-chair of the Bloomington Faculty Council’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, which created the award.

“This award sends a strong signal to our faculty that work in diversity, equity and inclusion is valued, and that our community is willing to reward and celebrate this work similar to other endeavors,” said Frank Diaz, co-chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

Research, creative activity, teaching, mentoring or service contributions are all eligible to be recognized through the award. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee will review nominations and select the honorees annually.

Nominations are due March 1 for this year’s awards. Winners will be announced in late spring, and an award event will take place in the fall.

Nominations may be made by faculty, staff and students, with self-nominations welcomed. Nomination letters must be accompanied by the nominee’s curriculum vitae, along with two supporting documents selected from:

An internal (IU Bloomington) or external letter of support.

Related course syllabi, instructional materials or student work.

Data from impact measures such as the Digital Measures Activity Insight or related metrics.

Evidence of completed or ongoing research, service or creative activity.

The letter of support or self-nomination letter should explain the particular distinction that makes the nominee exceptionally qualified for this honor using at least one of the following criteria:

Efforts to increase diversity or improve the climate within one’s academic department, school and/or campus.

Efforts to use teaching and/or research and creative activity to enhance the success of students and faculty of diverse identities and racial/ethnic backgrounds.

Mentoring of students and/or faculty to foster a commitment to diversity.

Sustained effort and demonstrated outcomes to bring about equity in our community or society as a whole.

The nomination and letters of support may incorporate quotes from former and current students, mentees, faculty peers and communities affected by the nominee’s work.

Nominations can be made online.