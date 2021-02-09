Around IU Bloomington

$1 million gift helps Kelley School, Consortium with diversity efforts

Indiana University Kelley School of Business alumni Derica Rice and Robin Nelson-Rice want to give more minority students the same opportunity they credit with helping launch their successful careers at Fortune 500 companies.

Robin and Derica Rice are making a gift of $1 million to support students who are MBA students at the Kelley School and fellows of the Consortium for Graduate Study in Management.

Better known as The Consortium, the national organization co-founded by the Kelley School in 1966 enhances diversity in business education through merit-based support and mentoring for African American, Hispanic and Native American students.

Virtual forum focuses on 5 aspects of self-care

The Bloomington Professional Council is hosting a virtual forum at noon Feb. 10 that focuses on the five main aspects of self-care: physical, social, emotional, professional and spiritual.

Each aspect of self-care will be presented by a campus or community partner for five minutes, with five minutes for questions and answers.

Register through Zoom to participate in the forum.

‘Ask Aaron’ webinars offer latest details about IU’s COVID-19 testing

With students returning to the IU Bloomington campus and starting in-person classes this week, they’ll be tested twice a week for COVID-19, Dr. Aaron Carroll said during the Feb. 3 “Ask Aaron” webinar.

IU has been vigilant with on-arrival testing and will be with mitigation testing, he added.

“The good news is that everything has looked low so far,” Carroll said of positivity rates. “But, we’re catching some cases, which is important, preventing them from moving into congregant housing.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn about IU’s COVID-19 efforts and the virus itself during upcoming “Ask Aaron” webinars, which are virtual question-and-answer sessions with Carroll, one of the leaders of IU’s COVID-19 Medical Response Team. The next webinars for all campuses are Feb. 10, 17 and 24. If you are unable to tune in live, watch the recordings at broadcast.iu.edu.

For the latest COVID-19 updates, go to covid.iu.edu.

Vote for favorite Three-Minute Thesis entrant

IU Bloomington master’s and doctoral students are competing in the annual Three-Minute Thesis competition, and faculty, staff and students can participate.

The research communication competition challenges master’s and doctoral students to present a compelling oration on their thesis or dissertation research and its significance to a general audience in just three minutes. IU Bloomington hosts the competition each spring.

Watch the submissions and then vote for one entrant for the People’s Choice Award. The person with the most votes by 9 p.m. Feb. 11 receives $250. Viewers also can watch the virtual awards ceremony at 2 p.m. Feb. 12.

Spring semester wellness days planned

IU Bloomington has added three wellness days to the spring semester calendar to provide students with short, needed breaks. The dates are Feb. 16, March 24 and April 22; no classes will be conducted those days.

The wellness days are the result of feedback from students because COVID-19 safety measures including eliminating the usual fall break. The chosen dates were selected to break somewhat evenly across the spring calendar.

IU Bloomington staff members can choose to take PTO on the wellness days, which are not paid holidays.

Department of Health & Wellness Design names new chair

Richard J. Holden will join the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington as chair of the Department of Health & Wellness Design beginning in July.

Holden is a research scientist with the IU Center for Aging Research at the Regenstrief Institute, an associate professor of medicine at the IU School of Medicine and chief health care engineer with the Center for Health Innovation & Implementation Science. He also holds multiple advanced degrees in industrial engineering and psychology.

Media School professor named editor of public relations journal

Professor Sung-Un Yang was elected editor-in-chief of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communications Public Relations Division’s journal, the Journal of Public Relations Research.

Yang teaches strategic communication, organizational communication management, social media communication strategies and statistics courses in The Media School.

O’Neill School associate professor to lead Manufacturing Policy Initiative

Sameeksha Desai has been named the new director of the Manufacturing Policy Initiative, a multifaceted effort focusing on U.S. manufacturing policy within the Indiana University Public Policy Institute and the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

Desai, an associate professor in the O’Neill School, will assume the role March 15.

The Manufacturing Policy Initiative studies challenges facing the U.S. manufacturing sector, assesses public policies that affect the industry and identifies policy options for enhancing this vital component of the U.S. economy.

IU alumna aids Media School students with scholarship

A new scholarship will benefit Media School students who are pursuing careers in science journalism at IU Bloomington.

Linda Voss, a 1980 IU graduate who wrote about science for the Indiana Daily Student, established the Space Family Voss Science Communication Scholarship to support future science journalists.

Science has played a big role in Voss’ life. Her family is made up of engineers, her sister worked as an astronaut, and she owns her own communications company and does full-time contract work for NASA.