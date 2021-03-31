Around IUPUI

Virtual ceremony for Chancellor’s Academic Honors Convocation

The 2021 Chancellor’s Academic Honors Convocation will recognize IUPUI’s outstanding faculty, staff and students. Celebrating both 2020 and 2021 honorees, the convocation will be available to watch virtually on April 16.

The event is a celebration of the outstanding achievements by IUPUI faculty, staff and students across all areas of IUPUI’s mission: excellence in teaching and learning; excellence in research, scholarship and creative activity; excellence in civic engagement; and excellence in diversity, collaboration and best practices.

Recipients of the following awards are recognized at the Chancellor’s Academic Honors Convocation:

Chancellor’s Professors.

Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Chancellor’s Faculty Award for Excellence in Civic Engagement.

Chancellor’s Community Award for Excellence in Civic Engagement.

Chancellor’s Diversity Scholar Award.

Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Multicultural Teaching.

Glenn W. Irwin Jr., M.D., Research Scholar Award.

Chancellor’s Award for Outstanding Undergraduate Research.

Chancellor’s Scholars.

Sherry Queener Graduate Student Excellence Award.

Gerald L. Bepko Outstanding Administrator Award.

Glenn W. Irwin Jr., M.D., Experience Excellence Award (Faculty).

Check ‘Ask Aaron’ webinars and vaccine website for latest information

As IUPUI continues safety protocols and mitigation testing to keep faculty, staff and students safe from COVID-19, and the rollout of vaccines continues statewide, it’s a good idea to stay current on the latest information about those efforts.

Dr. Aaron Carroll, one of the leaders of IU’s COVID-19 Medical Response Team, hosts weekly “Ask Aaron” webinars that are an opportunity for faculty, staff and students to have their questions answered. Additional “Ask Aaron” webinars are planned throughout the semester. Those unable to tune in live can watch the recordings at broadcast.iu.edu.

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine, and who can receive it and when, visit IU’s COVID-19 vaccine website.

Energy engineering major receives several awards

Julia Cilleruelo Fernandez del Moral, a junior majoring in energy engineering in the School of Engineering and Technology, has received the Women’s History Month Leadership Award, recognizing her outstanding contributions to IUPUI.

As a study abroad student from Spain, Fernandez del Moral said she immediately felt a connection to IUPUI.

“IUPUI was the one university that supported me the most,” she said. “I connected with the students easily and even someone in the major I was interested in.”

Read the full blog post on the School of Engineering and Technology’s website.