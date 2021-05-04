Around IU Bloomington

Search committees announced for library, Media School deans

A search committee has been appointed to identify candidates for the position of dean for IU Libraries.Photo courtesy of IU Libraries

Indiana University Bloomington Provost and Executive Vice President Lauren Robel has appointed two committees to identify candidates for the position of dean for IU Libraries and dean for The Media School.

Carolyn Walters, the Ruth Lilly Dean of University Libraries, announced in March she will retire June 30. Eliza Pavalko, vice provost for faculty and academic affairs, will chair the committee searching for her successor, which also includes representatives of librarians and staff at IU Bloomington Libraries.

James Shanahan, founding dean of The Media School, announced in January he plans to step down July 31 and remain on the faculty. Peg Faimon, dean of the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design, will chair the search committee. Other members include faculty, staff and student representatives. An interim dean will be announced soon.

IU President McRobbie to deliver final State of the University address

IU President Michael A. McRobbie will deliver his final State of the University address at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, on the IU Bloomington campus. In accordance with IU’s COVID-19 protocols, only a small, physically distant audience will be present.

In keeping with the Faculty Constitution and IU tradition, the University Faculty Council invites the president to present a report on the state of the university each year. All members of the IU community and public are invited to virtually attend the address via livestream broadcasting at broadcast.iu.edu or on IU Bloomington Campus Cable Channel 5. McRobbie’s address will also be available soon after it’s delivered via archived broadcast at broadcast.iu.edu.

In August 2020, McRobbie announced his plans to retire after 14 years as president and 24 years in senior positions at IU. During his tenure as IU’s 18th president, the university has been recognized for its leadership across a wide range of key areas, including student success, research and scholarly excellence, information technology, community engagement, international education, health sciences, training and research, and the state’s economic development.

WFIU News to work with NPR on new podcast

WFIU News will work with NPR to develop a new podcast called “Rush to Kill,” about federal executions during the Trump administration. NPR selected WFIU as one of five teams for its Story Lab Editorial Training Workshop after asking NPR staff, member stations and independent producers to submit ideas for audio projects that will break traditional formats and reach new audiences.

The team started gathering virtually April 30 as part of the six-month NPR training workshop.

Sociologist Bernice Pescosolido elected to National Academy of Sciences

Bernice Pescosolido, a distinguished professor of sociology in the Indiana University Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences, and the founder and director of the Indiana Consortium for Mental Health Services Research, has become the only IU faculty member ever to be elected to two of the national academies after being elected to the National Academy of Sciences. She was one of 120 new members the academy announced April 26.

Pescosolido was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2016.

Trees planted to celebrate Arbor Day

Trees sit ready to be planted near Swain Hall. Photo courtesy of IU Capital Planning and Facilities

IU Capital Planning and Facilities staff, along with staff from the Office of the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IU Parking Operations and IU Foundation, planted 58 trees on the Bloomington campus April 30 to celebrate Arbor Day.

Tree plantings are planned both in the fall and spring to help diversify the species and age of the trees on campus while ensuring the continued health and growth of the tree canopy. Trees were planted along Indiana Avenue west of Bryan and Baier halls, south of Baier and Swain halls along Third Street, north of Rawles and Myers halls, and east of Lindley Hall.

Tree varieties planted included black gum, sweet gum, tulip tree, London planetree, bur oak, Princeton elm and Shumard oak.

Where to watch Glenn Close movies featured in ‘Art of the Character’ exhibition

“The Art of the Character” opens at the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University Bloomington on May 6.Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

”The Art of the Character: Highlights from the Glenn Close Costume Collection” opens at the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art on May 6 and features costumes from 14 productions spanning Close’s career.

Before visiting the free exhibition, get familiar with some of the characters you’ll meet. From feminist nurse Jenny Fields to fashionable villain Cruella De Vil, we’ve rounded up where to watch some of Close’s performances represented in the exhibition.

Final ‘IU 2020’ installments premiere at virtual screenings

The final two parts of “IU 2020,” a documentary that follows the same 12 IU Bloomington Class of 2020 students over the course of their undergraduate careers, will premiere at virtual IU Cinema screenings this month. The events include a film introduction, screening and interactive Q&A.

“IU 2020: Part 3” will premiere at 7 p.m. May 11, and the final part of the series will debut at 7 p.m. May 25.