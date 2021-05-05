Around IUPUI

Caroline Hartman, a student in the Master of Social Work program, is meeting with a student at Hope Academy, the only high school in Indiana for students in recovery.Photo courtesy of the IU Office of the Vice President for Research

IUPUI student helping high schoolers in recovery

Caroline Hartman, a student in the Master of Social Work program, is leading the after-school program at Hope Academy, the only high school in Indiana for students in recovery.

Hartman’s involvement is highlighted as part of the Responding to the Addictions Crisis Grand Challenge initiative.

Watch more about her inspiring work at Hope Academy.

Never too late to earn a doctorate

For Cheryl Sullivan, former IUPUI vice chancellor of external affairs, waiting a year to officially celebrate her doctoral degree from the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs was the easy part. The COVID-19 pandemic may have kept her – and every other 2020 graduate – from the traditional commencement ceremonies at Indiana University, but she’ll return this weekend for the doctoral hooding.

After 14 years in the program, and at the age of 69, Sullivan has earned it. She will join thousands of other 2020 and 2021 graduates in Memorial Stadium to participate in an official IU graduation ceremony.

Informatics and computing virtual summer workshops for high schoolers

The IU School of Informatics and Computing at IUPUI is offering five virtual summer workshops for high school students. Cost is $229 for the weeklong camps, and full scholarships are available.

Camps being offered are:

2D Animation and Storytelling, June 21 to 25.

Creature and Character Design, July 12 to 16.

AI and Bot Development, July 12 to 16.

Game Design and Development, July 19 to 23.

Biomedical Data Analytics, July 19 to 23.

Registration ends May 31.

Students express gratitude to others

It’s been a challenging year. As the 2020-21 academic year ends, IUPUI’s social media team asked students in the Campus Center who they were thankful for and recorded their answers to share in a video.

Tips for starting spring garden

The Staff Council’s Sustainability Committee recently released tips on setting your spring garden up for success in The Green Jag, IUPUI’s blog for sustainability.

The committee is dedicated to helping staff and faculty reduce their carbon footprint in their work at IUPUI, whether on campus or working from home.

Office of Alumni Relations names managing director

The IUPUI Office of Alumni Relations named Kimberly Merritt managing director of alumni relations on April 1.

Over the past 22 years in her role as director of alumni programs, she worked closely with campus partners and led alumni engagement efforts for several schools. Additionally, she was responsible for the management of the IUPUI Top 100 Outstanding Students Recognition program, which features a rigorous selection process as well as an annual banquet for parents, family, friends and the Top 100 students.

Additionally, Merritt was selected by the campus community as one of the 50 Faces of IUPUI during the campus’ 50th anniversary.

5th annual Patient Safety Day looking for abstract submissions

Indiana University School of Medicine’s Office of Graduate Medical Education is hosting a Patient Safety Day on June 11. All faculty, residents, fellows, nurses, pharmacists, medical students and other medical community professionals are invited to submit abstracts.

The goal of the conference is to provide an opportunity for the medical community to present research in all areas related to quality improvement and patient safety.

The deadline for abstract submission is May 20. Abstracts will be peer reviewed before selection for presentation. Authors should provide a PowerPoint digital poster to aid peer review. Prizes will be awarded for the best presentations.

Calendar invitations with the Zoom link will be sent to presenters and attendees in the coming weeks.

Abstracts and inquiries can be sent to GMERPSQC@iu.edu.

Last Indiana CTSI technology seminar of semester

Indiana CTSI Access Technology Program is hosting its final seminar of the semester from noon to 1 p.m. May 14. The webinar is called, “An introduction to home-brew library prep methods for Illumina sequencing and critical factors to ensure success: ChIP-Seq, ATAC-Seq, Hi-C, and CRISPR screening.”

Sequencing specialist Lauren Robinson from Illumina Inc. is the featured speaker. The webinar will be hosted by:

IU Center for Genomics and Bioinformatics, Matthew Hahn, director.

IU School of Medicine Center for Medical Genomics, Yunlong Liu, director.

Notre Dame Genomics and Bioinformatics Core Facility, Michael Pfender, director.

Purdue University Bindley Core for Genomics, Phillip SanMiguel, director.

Registration is required for the event.

May photo caption contest

May’s photo caption contest image.Photo courtesy of IUPUI Special Collections and Archives

Take yourself out to the ball game when you post your silly captions to the May IUPUI Photo Caption Contest. This month we feature another photo of former chancellor Charles Bantz, this time at Victory Field with Jinx. What hijinks are they up to in the photo? You make the call!

Post your captions to the photo, and you could win Special Collections and Archives’ Fabulous Prize. Check out more IUPUI photos in the IUPUI Image Collection.

We lightly doff our hats to Jayson Deese for winning the April contest with his caption: “Is this my time to drop it like it’s hot?”