Indiana University launches IU Today internal e-newsletters

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated on Aug. 16, 2021.

IU Today is launching in time for the fall 2021 semester.Image by Indiana University

Beginning Aug. 16, staff and faculty on all Indiana University campuses will have access to more news generated specifically for them as part of a new web portal, IU Today. Employees on all campuses will also receive shorter, more frequent e-newsletter distributions.

The new web portal will share news specifically tailored for employees on the Bloomington and IUPUI core campuses, as well as university-wide news for all campuses.

IU Bloomington Today and IUPUI Today will be distributed twice a week to all Bloomington and IUPUI employees, respectively. IU Today will be sent to all employees on all campuses once each week.