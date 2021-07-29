IUPUI Chancellor Nasser Paydar to retire; search committee will be formed

INDIANAPOLIS – Nasser H. Paydar, who has served as chancellor of IUPUI and executive vice president for Indiana University since 2015, will retire next year from his role as leader of one of the nation’s premier urban campuses.

Nasser Paydar. Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Paydar’s leadership at IUPUI, and at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus and IU East, emphasized turning the campuses into more welcoming, diverse and inclusive places, enabling faculty, staff and students to achieve at the highest levels. He has also supported and encouraged colleagues as they developed creative ways to contribute to and improve the institution through long-term campus-wide projects such as the Welcoming Campus Initiative and the multifaceted campaign to combat systemic racism.

IU President Pamela Whitten is forming a search committee, with a new chancellor to be named before Paydar completes his term on March 1, 2022.

Whitten credited Paydar with forming and strengthening meaningful partnerships with business and civic leaders in Indianapolis that have resulted in new opportunities for research collaborations, as well as supporting student success through new scholarship and internship programs.

“Indiana University is grateful for Chancellor Paydar’s tireless service,” Whitten said. “His career has been dedicated to providing strategic vision and planning that have ensured progress on every campus he has served. He has put student success at the forefront and focused on creating opportunities for underrepresented students to pursue higher education. The impacts of his leadership will be felt for years to come.”

Under Paydar’s leadership, IUPUI has greatly expanded its footprint in downtown Indianapolis as part of its strong research emphasis and has grown to include more than 550 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree programs from IU and Purdue University. During his tenure, the campus has seen increases in on-campus housing and residential programs, as well as enhanced student life opportunities.

“For 36 years, I have had the honor, privilege and joy of serving Indiana University as a faculty member, and as the leader of IUPUC, IU East and IUPUI,” Paydar said. “During my years of service – 32 of them in administration – I have seen this institution grow stronger in its education and research mission as well as working in partnership with the community.

“As I look toward retirement, I want to thank my colleagues not only for their support and collegiality over many years but also for their resourcefulness and constant drive to excel. They have inspired me and give me great confidence in the future of IUPUI and the university as a whole as I move toward this new chapter of my life.”

Paydar is IUPUI’s fifth chancellor and has been an IU faculty member for more than 30 years. He has held various administrative and executive leadership positions since he joined IUPUI in 1985 as an assistant professor of mechanical engineering in the School of Engineering and Technology.

From 1989 to 2003, he served in a number of leadership positions within the school, including chairman of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, associate dean for graduate programs, associate dean for academic programs and executive associate dean. In spring 2004, Paydar became responsible for IUPUC as vice chancellor and dean. In 2007, he was appointed as the chancellor of IU East. In 2012, he returned to IUPUI as executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer and served in this role until his appointment as chancellor. Paydar is a graduate of Syracuse University, with a Ph.D. from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

A search process will be launched shortly.