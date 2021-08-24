What’s open on IU Bloomington campus this fall? We’ve got the answers

Outdoor tables and gathering spots across campus offer space to eat, study or visit with friends.Photo by Chris Meyer, Indiana University

Now that the fall semester is underway at IU Bloomington, with students, faculty and staff all back on campus, you may be wondering how you can visit your favorite spot, grab a meal or get involved. Here’s a look at the hours and other information for some popular spots and services around campus.

Arts & Humanities

The Bloomington campus is home to museums, libraries, collections and various arts venues. Here’s a peek at some of the things happening in arts and humanities this fall.

Black Film Center/Archive

The Black Film Center/Archive is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Advance appointments are requested for film viewings and special collections access.

Cultural centers and institutes

IU Bloomington is a diverse community, and many opportunities exist to learn about and support diversity, equity and multicultural affairs. Check out the campus’ six cultural centers and institutes, which are open to all and can provide a sense of community and support, as well as ease the transition for new students.

Eskenazi Museum of Art

The Eskenazi Museum has expanded its hours and capacity. The museum’s galleries and exhibitions are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The café and gift shop are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Eskenazi School Friends of Art Bookshop

The Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design’s Friends of Art Bookshop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Grunwald Gallery

The Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design’s Grunwald Gallery of Artis open from 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, starting Aug. 28.

IU Auditorium

The IU Auditorium will reopen in October for the launch of the 2021-22 season.

IU Cinema

This fall, IU Cinema will offer a mix of screenings, virtual events and outdoor programming. Coming up next is the U.S. premiere of the new 4K restoration of “The Uninvited” at 7 p.m. Aug. 31.

IU Department of Theatre, Drama and Contemporary Dance

IU Theatre and Dance will return to the stage with the 2021-22 season kicking off in September with “The Well of Horniness.”

Jacobs School of Music venues

All Jacobs School of Music venues are now open. Find out about upcoming events and performances on the school’s website.

The Gayle Karch Cook Center

The Gayle Karch Cook Center in Maxwell Hall is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with exhibitions available for visitors to enjoy. Group visits can be arranged by appointment.

Wells Library

Starting Sept. 7, the West Tower first-floor Learning Commons is open overnight from noon Sunday through 8 p.m. Thursday without closure. The East Tower closes at midnight Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and reopens at 8 a.m. All of Wells Library is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Main seating areas are open without reservation, although enclosed rooms for group and private study must be reserved online.

See hours for all IU Libraries locations. Library reference is offered in person and virtually. Email Libref@indiana.edu, text questions to 812-671-0275 or chat through the Libraries website.

On-campus facilities and services

IU Bloomington has services and facilities across campus to care for and support students, faculty and staff. Take a look at how to access facilities including dining, workout facilities and health care this fall.

Campus Bus

There are no limits due to COVID-19 as to how many passengers can ride a bus at any one time, but masks are required to ride. Drivers will continue to wipe down the buses throughout the day.

Additional schedules, route maps and information about the bus tracking app are available on the Campus Bus website.

Dining

IU Dining is offering dine-in service again at a variety of locations, including campus cafes, stores, eateries, food trucks and the Indiana Memorial Union. Grubhub online ordering is also an option for several campus cafes and eateries, for pick-up or delivery.

Indiana Memorial Union

The IMU offers quiet places to study and myriad restaurants, as well as a variety of activities and events sponsored by Union Board. The Tudor Room is now open as a buffet during midday hours. Reservations are encouraged.

Mental health resources

CAPS provides counseling, wellness, workshops and counseling groups to IU Bloomington students. Full-time IU students receive two free CAPS counseling appointments each semester. First-time clients will also receive one free, 30-minute CAPS Now assessment to connect them to the best resources to meet their needs. Appointments are required and are all virtual.

Call 812-855-5711 to schedule or for after-hours emergency services. For anyone who has experienced a sexual assault, the Sexual Assault Crisis Service is available 24/7/365 by calling 812-855-8900.

IU employees can access mental health resources, including counseling, online and mobile resources, through the SupportLinc Employee Assistance Program.

Rec Sports

Rec Sports facilities, including the Student Recreational Sports Center, are again open to students, faculty and staff this fall. Get the latest details about hours, membership, intramural sports, group exercise schedules and court reservations through IU Recreational Sports.

Student Health Center

The Student Health Center offers a full-service medical clinic, lab and X-rays for IU Bloomington students. In addition, the pharmacy, eye clinic, physical therapy, immunizations, nutrition counseling and health coaching are available to students, faculty and staff.

Appointments are required, and the center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. some Saturdays. Both in-person and virtual appointments are available.

Events and getting involved

Students, as well as staff and faculty, will have many ways to enjoy the on-campus experience this fall, with a wide variety of events to choose from and numerous ways to get involved.

On-campus events

Schools, departments and organizations offer a variety of events, which can help make the campus experience a good one. Check out the online student events page or the IU Bloomington events calendar.

Second-year experience

The COVID-19 pandemic altered the typical first-year experience for students last school year, so IU Bloomington is working to make the second-year experience more of what they would expect. The second-year experience effort involves providing information, resources and events to help students start the fall semester successfully.

Student involvement

One way to make the campus experience more rewarding is to get involved with one of the hundreds of available organizations. Learn about some at an in-person student involvement fair Aug. 26 at Dunn Meadow, or by checking out the beINvolved website.

IU Athletics

IU has returned to full capacity for home athletic events this fall, giving fans ample opportunity to support the Hoosiers across all sports. Also, IU football is offering a new, affordable, all-inclusive experience called “Rooftop at the Rock.”

Health and safety

While IU is back to a mostly typical fall semester because of the great response from students, faculty and staff to getting a COVID-19 vaccine, there are still a few health and safety precautions everyone needs to take.

COVID-19 testing

Both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing are available on-campus to all students, faculty and staff. COVID Check testing is required each week for those who are not vaccinated.

Get vaxxed

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is available by appointment at the Student Health Center to students, faculty and staff. Report your vaccine status or request an exemption online.

Masks

All students, faculty, staff and visitors need to wear masks inside in public spaces. Masks are not required outside.