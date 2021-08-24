What’s open at IUPUI this fall? We’ve got the answers

The corner of Michigan Street and University Boulevard is a commonly busy hub of campus activity, especially on the first day of classes.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Now that the fall semester is underway at IUPUI, with students, faculty and staff all back on campus, you may be wondering how you can visit your favorite spot, grab a meal or get involved. Here’s a look at the hours and other information for some popular spots and services around campus.

On-campus facilities

The IUPUI campus has services and facilities to care for and support students, faculty and staff. Take a look at how to access facilities including dining, workout facilities and health care this fall.

Campus Recreation Center

With over 10,000 square feet of workout space and a variety of fitness classes, the Campus Recreation Center is a place to stay active and healthy. Located in the Campus Center, the recreation center offers memberships at $50 per semester for students and $100 per semester for faculty/staff.

Dining

The Campus Center offers the most dining options on campus, with a food court featuring Chick-Fil-A, Pizza Hut, Panda Express and student choice option Tu Taco. Simply Puur and Caribou Coffee are additional options in the building. Erbert and Gerbert’s is currently closed.

Tower Dining, located in University Tower, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. It features five stations including stir fry, a salad bar and made-to-order grill items.

Hours vary depending on location, so review the hours of operation for your favorites.

Markets featuring grab-and-go items are open at the Campus Center, Innovation Hall, University Library, Business/SPEA building, Medical Research and Library, and McKinney School of Law.

IUPUI Campus Health

The Campus Center and Coleman Hall serve as two locations for health needs for students and employees. Appointments, in-person and virtual, are required by calling 317-274-8214.

The Coleman Hall Clinic is offering COVID-19 vaccines for students, faculty and staff each Tuesday by appointment.

JAGLINE

The free JAGLINE shuttle system offers six routes throughout campus. All buses are ADA accessible and outfitted with bike racks, air conditioning and Wi-Fi.

Route information and a tracker are available on the JAGLINE website, which is optimized for mobile. There are no limits due to COVID-19 as to how many passengers can ride at any one time, but masks are required to ride.

University Library

At the heart of IUPUI’s campus sits University Library, a hub for research and studying. The library offers both on-site and online resources, as well as study room reservations, database searches, printing and more.

Events and getting involved

Students, as well as staff and faculty, will have many ways to enjoy the on-campus experience this fall, with a wide variety of events to choose from and numerous ways to get involved.

Events calendar

Whatever your interests, find details about lectures, music, arts and crafts, fitness classes, volunteer opportunities and more on the campus events calendar.

Intramural sports

Students looking for competitive sports outside of the NCAA can participate in a variety of intramural leagues, including flag football, wiffle ball, badminton, sand volleyball and e-sports.

IUPUI Athletics

IUPUI is an NCAA Division I school, competing in the Horizon League, with seven men’s sports and nine women’s sports teams known as the Jaguars. All home athletic events are open to full capacity this fall.

Student involvement

The Spot is IUPUI’s online student involvement hub. It is a place for students to explore and join over 500 student organizations based on personal interests and register from their computers or their smartphones to attend events.

Weeks of Welcome

IUPUI’s Weeks of Welcome – otherwise known as WOW – is two weeks filled with activities, workshops and gatherings to help students find their place of belonging on campus.

Health and safety

While IU is back to a mostly typical fall semester because of a great response from students, faculty and staff to getting a COVID-19 vaccine, there are still a few health and safety precautions we all need to take.

COVID-19 testing

Both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing are available on campus to all students, faculty and staff. COVID Check testing is required each week for those who are not vaccinated.

Get vaxxed

The Coleman Hall Clinic is offering COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesdays by appointment. Call 317-274-8214 to schedule. If you haven’t already, report your vaccine status or request an exemption online.

Masks

All students, faculty, staff and visitors need to wear masks inside in public spaces. Masks are not required outside.