IUPUI faculty honored as 2021 Research Frontiers Trailblazers

Four researchers have been selected as 2021 recipients of the Research Frontiers Trailblazer Award. This annual recognition from the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research honors IUPUI associate professors within the first three years of their academic appointment who have made exceptional contributions to research in their field.

This year’s recipients are Broxton Bird and Nicholas Manicke from the School of Science and Kelly Naugle from the School of Health & Human Sciences. William Thompson, now at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, was also noted for his research conducted at IUPUI.

“We take great pleasure in recognizing the innovation and scholarly accomplishments of these talented research trailblazers,” said Janice Blum, vice chancellor for research and graduate education. “Our award recipients are addressing critical problems facing our city, our state and the world, while engaging IUPUI students in the excitement of discovery and research.”

Meet this year’s Trailblazers:

Broxton Bird

Broxton Bird

Though Bird’s research addresses a variety of environmental topics, his main focus is on answering fundamental questions about how Earth’s climate system functions over time. This includes the impacts on humans and ecosystems, and the impact humans have made on both climate and the environment.

“Determining how climate has changed in the past and what impact these changes had on water resources is critical information that is needed to better project what impacts future climate change may have on human and natural systems,” Bird said. “Instrumental climate records are simply too short to capture the range of natural climate variability, so my work helps to fill this gap using natural archives of climate conditions. These same archives can also capture information about human activities and how they changed along with the climate, which helps us to understand climate-society relationships.”

Living in the Midwest has offered Bird a firsthand look at how the region has responded to climate in the past. Bird said it is important to understand how the Midwest will respond to future climate change, since it is one of the primary agricultural centers in the U.S. and the world, and any changes may have a global impact. However, he said that how and why the region’s climate has changed is debated, which led him to develop new lines of research that address this gap.

Bird’s research also has provided opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students to participate in leading edge paleoclimate research.

“One of the great things about working at IUPUI is how supportive they are of undergraduate and graduate research,” Bird said. “The success of my research endeavors has really been made possible because of the participation of IUPUI students, both locally and in my international research.”

Nicholas Manicke

Nicholas Manicke

Manicke’s research focuses on analytical chemistry, which is the science of chemical measurements. His research group strives to develop new technologies to make chemical measurements faster and easier. Their goal is to broaden the use of chemical measurements to improve human health and security. His work touches on a variety of areas, including medical diagnoses, forensic science, food safety and homeland security.

He hopes his research – and that of his students – will contribute to progress in the use of chemical measurements to enable people to make more informed decisions.

“We can improve outcomes for patients if we have better, faster and less expensive measurements in clinical settings,” said Manicke, who is also part of IU’s Responding to the Addictions Crisis Grand Challenge. “We can improve forensic science and the justice system by making forensic chemistry more accurate, faster and fair. We can improve the security of civilians abroad and of our soldiers in the military by improving the detection of harmful chemistries.”

Manicke said collaboration is vital to his research endeavors. Not only does he work closely with his students each day, but he has helped them foster a variety of important relationships, including with the IU School of Medicine and Army Research Labs.

“This award is a wonderful recognition for the work that my research team has been doing,” Manicke said. “The hard work and creativity of the chemistry and forensic science graduate students in my lab is incredible.”

Kelly Naugle

Kelly Naugle

As the opioid epidemic continues to be a major concern for Americans, Naugle said it is important to determine methods beyond medication to help those in pain. She specifically is working to determine which factors make people vulnerable to developing persistent pain and identifying ways to prevent pain from being chronic, so people can avoid using pain medication for months or even years.

One particular group she is working to help is those with mild traumatic brain injury. Through a series of assessments, Naugle is working to identify which factors contribute to persistent headaches after injuries in some people but not others. The overall goal is to identify novel and targeted interventional strategies for prevention of persistent headaches following injury.

Naugle is also director of the Pain and Physical Activity Laboratory in the Department of Kinesiology. She works with a group of students to evaluate behavioral interventions, including physical activity as a therapeutic and preventive strategy for pain-related conditions.

“I think it is important to work with students, including undergraduates, to train and develop future scientists,” Naugle said. “Students are integral to my research in their ability to assist with data collection and processing. Overall, students are vital in the day-to-day procedural work in the Pain and Physical Activity Lab.”

William Thompson

William Thompson

While at IUPUI, Thompson focused on examining how the skeleton responds to exercise, which has long been known to be beneficial to bones. His research looked specifically at the mechanisms involved to understand how bone knows it is being exercised and when to respond.

Thompson said this particular work has an impact on society given the number of people afflicted with bone conditions such as osteoporosis.

Students played a pivotal role in Thompson’s work conducted at IUPUI, with physical therapy, master’s degree and doctorate of osteopathic medicine students making invaluable contributions to research studies.