IUPUI Thanksgiving break business hours

Get ready for turkey, stuffing, football and time off! Thanksgiving break for students will be Monday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 28. During that time, multiple campus offices will adjust their open hours.

Campus Center

Building hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 22. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23.

Caribou Coffee: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23.

Chick-fil-A: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23.

Panda Express: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23.

The Market: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23

Barnes & Noble:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 22. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23.



Campus Recreation

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 22.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23.

Closed Nov. 24 to 28.

NIFS

5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 to 24.

Closed Nov. 25.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 26.

Natatorium

Open swim: 5:30 to 7:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23.

Open recreation in the Jungle closed from Nov. 19 to 28.

Counseling and Psychological Services

Open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 22 and 23.

Campus Health

Student Health at Campus Center: Closed until spring semester.

Campus Health at Coleman Hall: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23

Housing and Wellness Promotion

Open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 22 and 23.

Housing and Residence Life

Hall desks closed Nov. 19 to 29.

Each residence hall will have on-call staff who can respond to resident emergencies 24 hours a day.

Main office open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 22 and 23.

Residents can stay in their contracted space throughout the break without any additional cost/requirement.

Office of Student Advocacy and Support

Paws’ Pantry and Paws’ Closet: Closed Nov 22 to 28.

Virtual walk-in hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 22 and 23.

Office of Student Conduct

Virtual office hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 22 and 23.

Student and Family Connections

Regular office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 22 and 23.

Bepko Learning Center

Virtual appointments available Nov. 22 and 23.

Closed 24 to 26. Visit the website for details on virtual services.

Advising services

Services will vary across schools and programs. Make sure to confirm appointments and drop-in advising in advance.

UITS Support Centers

The UITS Support Center phone, email, chat and walk-in services will be closed Nov. 24 and 25. During that time, phone calls will route to the UITS Contact Center for an answering service. Walk-in locations will continue to be closed on Nov. 26, but phone, email and chat support will re-open at 8 a.m.