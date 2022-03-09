Spring break closures at IUPUI

After midterms comes spring break. Students will be off school Monday, March 14, through Sunday, March 20. During that time, some IUPUI campus facilities will close or adjust their hours.

IUPUI Dining

Tower Dining will be closed March 11 to 20. If you have a meal plan and are staying on campus, you can use your dining dollars for meals at the Campus Center. You can add dining dollars to your account on the IUPUI Meal Plan Enrollment website.

Dining options in the Campus Center will be open, but with reduced hours.



• The Market at the Campus Center: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Chick-fil-A: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Panda Express: 11 a.m. 2 p.m.

• Caribou Coffee: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All other dining locations on campus will be closed.

Paws’ Pantry

The pantry will be closed during spring break.

Housing and Residence Life

Individual community desks will be closed starting Friday, March 11. RAs and emergency maintenance response will still operate as normal.

COVID-19 testing hours

COVID-19 testing operations will change during spring break. There will be no required COVID Check testing or asymptomatic testing on campus.

Limited symptomatic testing will be available through appointments at the Campus Center Student Health Clinic. Call 317-274-2274 to make an appointment.

All testing options will resume as normal Monday, March 21.