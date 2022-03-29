How to prepare for a career fair

Looking for an internship or a full-time job? Attending a career fair can be a great place to start. Dozens of employers will be at the Campus Center on April 6 for the IUPUI Spring Career Fair.

IUPUI Career Services shares these tips to help you make the best impression and have a successful experience:

Before the career fair

Create or update your resume and LinkedIn profile. Make copies of your resume on nice paper to hand to employers.

Find out which employers are attending and make a list of the ones you want to talk to.

Develop an elevator pitch to summarize your education and professional goals in 15 to 30 seconds.

Write two or three informed questions to ask each recruiter.

Prepare your outfit. At most career fairs, the recommended attire is business casual.

During the fair

Smile and be confident.

Introduce yourself to recruiters with a handshake and your name.

Give your elevator pitch and ask questions.

Ask how they would prefer any follow-up after the fair and thank them for their time.

Jot down notes on what you learned from each employer.

After the fair

Review the notes you took and decide whether you want to pursue any of the opportunities you learned about.

Apply to the opportunities you’re interested in.

Send a thank-you email to each of the recruiters you spoke to within 48 hours. If you applied for their opportunity, let them know.

Connect with recruiters on LinkedIn.

For a deeper dive into resume building, job hunting, interviews and more, check out the Career EDGE modules offered through Canvas.