Bivalent COVID-19 booster clinic coming to Bloomington campus

The clinic will take place at 800 N. Indiana Ave. in Bloomington.The Indiana Department of Health will host a free bivalent COVID-19 booster clinic at 800 N. Indiana Ave. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28. The clinic will be open to the public, and no appointment or registration is necessary.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters, as well as the flu vaccine, will be available at the clinic. COVID-19 testing will not be available.

During this clinic, the bivalent booster will be available only for those 12 and older. The bivalent booster is authorized for anyone 5 and older, however. To find a bivalent booster vaccine site for kids 5 through 11, call 211. In general, health officials recommend getting this new booster if it’s been five or six months or more since your last booster or a COVID-19 infection.

You should plan to bring your CDC COVID-19 vaccination card and a photo ID, and wear a short-sleeved shirt for easy access to your upper arm.

If you are having any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms on the day of your appointment, please do not attend.

Can’t make it to the IU clinic? The Indiana Department of Health and the Monroe County Health Department are also hosting a similar clinic at Sherwood Oaks Christian Church from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5 Oct. 31 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as flu vaccines, will be available at this clinic. The bivalent booster will be available for those 12 and older. Walk-ins available, or you can schedule an appointment at ourshot.in.gov.