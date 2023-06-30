Alumni re-elect Donna B. Spears as trustee

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University alumni have re-elected Donna B. Spears of Richmond, Indiana, to the IU Board of Trustees. Spears was the only candidate on the ballot and received 10,455 votes.

Trustee Donna B. Spears was first elected in 2018. Photo courtesy of Donna B. Spears

“I’m honored to continue working with my fellow trustees and play a role in leading IU during this exciting time as we build on our global reputation for academic rigor, world-renowned research and creative excellence,” Spears said.

In accordance with state law, the alumni trustee election is conducted by the dean of University Libraries on the IU Bloomington campus, with assistance from the IU Alumni Association. Library staff and students were charged with counting the ballots.

“Congratulations to Donna Spears on her re-election to the Board of Trustees, where she’s played a vital role in propelling IU forward as we pursue IU 2030, our ambitious strategic plan,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “Trustee Spears’ perspective and leadership will continue to be invaluable to our university-wide efforts to prioritize student success, transformative research and service to the state of Indiana and beyond.”

Spears is an associate broker for Coldwell Banker Lingle. She is chair of the Indiana Real Estate Commission, appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

An IU alumna, Spears received her associate degree in 1978, bachelor’s degree in 1979 and Master of Public Administration in 1981. She serves IU in a variety of other leadership roles, including on the IU Foundation Board, IU East Advisory Board and IU Athletics Women’s Excellence, and as a founding member of the Women’s Philanthropy Leadership Council. Spears was also appointed to serve on the Riley Children’s Foundation Board of Managers and the USA International Harp Competition and has served on several Richmond community boards.

Spears has received many awards for her service, including the IU Bicentennial Medal, IU East Chancellor’s Medallion, IU Alumni Association’s Gertrude Rich Award, the Pam Frantz Community Service Award and, most recently, the I-Association President’s Award.

First elected to the Board of Trustees in 2018, Spears is one of three elected members, along with Vivian Winston and Jeremy Morris. The six other members are appointed by the governor.

Spears, as well as newly appointed trustees J. Timothy Morris and Kyle Seibert, will begin her new term July 1.