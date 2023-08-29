New computer science programs at Luddy Indianapolis to fuel talent pipeline

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana University Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering will establish a new Department of Computer Science in Indianapolis, contributing to Indiana’s talent pipeline and providing students the opportunity to specialize in high-demand fields including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, ethics and social impact of technology, and entrepreneurship and innovation.

The Informatics and Communications Technology Complex building at IUPUI. Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

The new courses and degrees are part of IU’s commitment to build one of the nation’s premier urban research universities in Indianapolis, which also includes doubling enrollment in the Luddy School, investing in new STEM faculty and contributing to the vitality of central Indiana.

“The Luddy School’s new computer science program demonstrates our commitment at IU Indianapolis to providing in-demand degree programs that create student opportunities and build robust talent pipelines,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “When combined with the research excellence across the Luddy School, IU is shaping the technology ecosystem that will increasingly drive innovation in Indianapolis and beyond.”

The majority of Luddy Indianapolis students remain in Indiana after graduation, bringing high-demand skills to the workforce. In 2022, 83 percent of Luddy Indianapolis students remained in the state.

The new computer science programs will prepare students for the rapidly expanding tech industry by allowing them to earn stackable credentials and industry certifications in a supportive, inclusive environment designed to create a more diverse talent pool in Indiana.

“The new Department of Computer Science will capitalize on IU’s multidisciplinary research to offer novel solutions and catalyze collaboration among faculty, industry, governmental agencies and communities,” said Joanna Millunchick, dean of the Luddy School. “Students will have access to robust interdisciplinary research experiences and industry leaders that will equip them for success in the workplace and drive innovation that improves lives.”

Students will gain an accessible, interdisciplinary and hands-on education in computer science, with the opportunity to explore in-demand and rapidly evolving areas such as AI (from its foundations to its significant applications and societal implications), human-centered computing, cybersecurity and software engineering. Students will also be able to participate in cutting-edge research alongside faculty experts in these areas. Career exploration and planning will be a foundational pillar to prepare students for their next steps, along with the creation of computer-science-specific student organizations.

The program will offer a summer Bridge Week to acclimate new students; a placement assessment to ensure all students are successful; and best practices for engagement using transparency in learning and teaching.

Applications for the Department of Computer Science for the fall 2024 academic year are open.

The expanded offerings at Luddy Indianapolis support IU 2030, a strategic plan centered on student success, transformative research and service to Indiana.