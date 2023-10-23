IU Kelley School of Business Indianapolis launches innovative co-op program

INDIANAPOLIS — To help students maximize their education and career preparation while also introducing talent to the state’s workforce pipeline, the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University Indianapolis is launching a new, industry-leading program linking current students to the state’s leading companies.

The Kelley Indianapolis Business Plus Co-op will enhance career opportunities for business students and serve as a bridge between academic learning and real-world industry experience. Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University.

The Kelley Indianapolis Business Plus Co-op is just the latest initiative at IU Indianapolis that will strengthen the link between the university and industry, create new student opportunities and help meet the region’s talent needs. Designed as an intensive undergraduate course where students alternate between semesters of academic coursework and full-time paid work, the program will be delivered in partnership with prominent Indianapolis companies.



While traditional co-ops take five or more years for students to complete, this program will equip students to graduate in four years while also engaging with premier employers. It will also produce career-ready professionals who are prepared to contribute to the region’s economy.



“The Business Plus Co-op is the product of our commitment to deliver excellence through innovative programs for our students while creating the highly prepared talent that is essential to the state’s economic vitality,” said IU President Pamela Whitten. “We’re both preparing students for rewarding careers and partnering with the state’s leading businesses to build a robust and reliable workforce pipeline that positions Indiana as a global economic powerhouse.”



The program aims to enhance career opportunities for business students and serves as a bridge between academic learning and real-world industry experience. Students can apply for the co-op program beginning in 2024.



“The goal of the Business Plus Co-op is to cultivate a diverse talent pipeline that provides an advanced applied business learning environment for students and offers Indiana companies a competitive source of highly skilled students with business and management capabilities,” said Julie Manning Magid, vice dean at Kelley Indianapolis. “It demonstrates IU’s commitment to student success and collaborations that strengthen the vitality of Indiana.”



As students apply what they learn in real time, central Indiana businesses will benefit from engaging with talent at an earlier stage in employee development. Participating companies can identify high-performing students during their co-op experiences, reducing the time and resources to attract and train permanent employees.



With the city of Indianapolis as its campus, Kelley Indianapolis has a rich history of engaging industry partners to provide students with hands-on, real business experiences, including consulting projects, job shadowing and year-round internships. This new program is one of many ways the IU Indianapolis campus will increase the number of job-ready graduates in Indianapolis, fuel economic growth in the region and the state, and enhance service to the Indianapolis community and beyond.