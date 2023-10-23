Tips from IU Public Safety for safe, fun Halloween

IU Public Safety has tips on how to trick-or-treat safely. Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

It’s time for fall festivities, and the best Halloween is a safe one. Graham McKeen, Indiana University Public Safety’s director for environmental and public health, has tips for parents, guardians and the community in preparation for all the fun that autumn brings.

If you plan to hand out treats, prepare by clearing porches, lawns and sidewalks and placing jack-o-lanterns away from doorways and landings. Motorists should drive slowly and look out for children in medians, alleys and driveways.

Costume and trick-or-treating guidance

Wear makeup instead of masks or wear masks that do not obscure sight or hearing.

Rigid or sharp costume knives or swords should not be used.

Determine a route for children in a known neighborhood.

Cross intersections in a group, stop at intersections, stay on the sidewalk and use flashlights.

Establish a curfew for older adolescents.

All treats should be inspected by an adult before they are consumed.

Travel in small groups and be accompanied by an adult.

Visit only well-lit houses and stay on porches instead of entering houses.

Children should know their phone numbers and have their names and addresses attached to the inside of their costumes.

Additional information for motorists and pedestrians is available from the U.S. Department of Transportation. More tips for safe treats and costumes are provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.