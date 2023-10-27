Gov. Eric Holcomb appoints Isaac Torres to IU Board of Trustees

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed Isaac Torres, an Indiana University South Bend alumnus and entrepreneur, to the IU Board of Trustees. Torres is president and CEO of InterCambio Express, a company he developed the idea for while pursuing his MBA at IU South Bend.

Isaac Torres, an Indiana University South Bend alumnus and entrepreneur, has been appointed to the IU Board of Trustees. Photo courtesy of Issac Torres“Isaac Torres’ entrepreneurial spirit and service to his community will serve the IU Board of Trustees well as they build on IU’s longstanding reputation for academic programs and research that transform our state and world,” Holcomb said.

After graduating from Mexico Autonomous University, Torres became an accomplished accountant. He came to the U.S. in 1995 and began pursuing his MBA at IU South Bend. Torres’ own experience transferring money back to his family in Mexico inspired him to create a business plan for an internet-based money transfer service as part of a class project. Torres made that plan a reality in 1999 by founding InterCambio Express, just before receiving his MBA.

“My experience at IU South Bend changed the course of my life by giving me the tools and inspiration to launch my company,” Torres said. “I’m excited to play a role in ensuring future IU students have the same transformative experiences.”

Torres is deeply involved in his northern Indiana community and serves on boards for the IU Foundation, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, 1st Source Bank, Women’s Care Center and RISE-Moxie.

“With his record of service and accomplishment in business, Isaac Torres represents the very best of Indiana University,” said W. Quinn Buckner, chair of the Board of Trustees. “His perspective and leadership will make him a crucial voice on the Board of Trustees, and I look forward to working with him to advance the mission of our extraordinary university.”

Torres will be sworn in during the November Board of Trustees meeting in Indianapolis.

“Isaac’s IU story illustrates what we strive to offer all of our students: a transformational academic experience that inspires their career and gives them the tools to succeed,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “His success in business and his track record of service to Indiana will be instrumental as we pursue our ambitious IU 2030 goals.”

Torres replaces retiring trustee Michael J. Mirro, who was first appointed to the board in 2014.