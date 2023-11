BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University President Pamela Whitten issued the following statement following the passing of legendary IU men’s basketball coach Bob Knight:

“As we collectively mourn the passing of Coach Knight, we also celebrate a man who will always be an integral part of Indiana University’s rich and vibrant story. With unmatched accomplishment, Coach Knight’s brilliance ensures he will forever rest among the giants of college basketball.”

