IU Board of Trustees to meet Nov. 9 and 10 in Indianapolis

The meeting will take place in the Madam Walker Legacy Center. Photo by Chris Meyer, Indiana University

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana University Board of Trustees will meet Nov. 9 and 10 in the Grand Casino Ballroom of the Madam Walker Legacy Center, 617 Indiana Ave. in Indianapolis.

A schedule and an agenda for the meeting are available on the Board of Trustees website.

The IU Board of Trustees is Indiana University’s governing board, its legal owner and final authority. The board holds the university’s financial, physical and human assets and operations in trust for future generations. Its membership, terms of office, responsibilities, powers and electoral procedures are governed by the Indiana Code.