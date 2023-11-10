On-campus residence hall rates approved for 2024-25

The Indiana University Board of Trustees approved on-campus residence hall rates for each campus with housing for the next academic year during its Nov. 10 meeting, with increases at less than 3%.

The standard room and board rate for IU Bloomington will increase 2.69%, or $319 per year. Rates at the Indianapolis campus will increase 2%, or $252 per year. IU South Bend room and board will increase 2%, or $129 for the most common room type. IU Southeast room and board will increase 1%, or $79 per year.

Room and board increases for 2024-25 remain well below the pace of rental inflation in Indiana, which was still above 6% year-over-year as of September.

“These room and board increases will help our campuses handle the university’s increasing costs for labor and food, and will continue to support the rehabilitation and renovation of student housing on our campuses,” said Donald Lukes, IU treasurer.