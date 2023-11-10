IU Board of Trustees tables vote on Kinsey Institute proposal

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana University Board of Trustees tabled a proposal Friday that would permit the university to set up a nonprofit entity to fund and operate a small portion of Kinsey Institute functions that have historically been supported through IU’s general fund. The proposal follows a recently passed Indiana law that prohibits IU from using taxpayer dollars to support the Kinsey Institute.

“We look forward to considering this topic at a future meeting as we work to ensure a solution that will establish both the legal and accounting structures necessary to ensure that IU complies with state law,” said W. Quinn Buckner, trustees chair. “I’m thankful to IU faculty and other members of the IU community who have come forward on behalf of the Kinsey Institute. We, the board, alongside President Whitten, share your pride and passion in the Kinsey Institute as a beacon of academic freedom at Indiana University.”

The tabled proposal would keep the Kinsey Institute at IU, including its name, faculty and collections. Only a small portion of operational and administrative functions would be conducted through the proposed nonprofit entity. Both Buckner and IU President Pamela Whitten noted that the board’s decision to table the proposal will provide time for the university — including faculty and staff, alumni and friends, and other stakeholders — to consider how best to continue the legacy of the Kinsey Institute while complying with state law.

“We have shared a commitment to create a solution that will ensure the Kinsey Institute and its collections remain at Indiana University,” Whitten said. “As I said when the legislation first passed, singling out and restricting funding for a specific research institute sets a troubling precedent. But the university is committed to the ongoing world-renowned research and robust scholarship conducted by IU faculty and the Kinsey Institute. I look forward to our collaboration as we ensure that the Kinsey Institute continues as a beacon of academic freedom at IU for decades to come.”

Trustees will consider the topic again at a future meeting.