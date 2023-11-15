IU Bloomington ranks fourth nationally, first in Big Ten for students studying abroad

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — More Indiana University students studied abroad in the 2021-22 academic year than those from any other Big Ten university. IU Bloomington ranked second in the nation for midterm study abroad programs and fourth for the total number of students who studied abroad.

For the 2021-22 academic year, 2,498 IU Bloomington students studied abroad in more than 60 countries. Photo courtesy of the Office of the Vice President for International Affairs

The study abroad rankings of more than 759 U.S. institutions are part of the 2023 Open Doors Report on International Education Exchange, which is the only longstanding resource on American students studying abroad. IU’s high marks — the highest the campus has ever received — have once again demonstrated Indiana University’s commitment to providing a global education to its students.

“Our long-standing focus on global engagement has made Indiana University a nationally recognized leader in international education,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “From our network of Global Gateways to our transformative study abroad and international programs, we are not only introducing students to new cultures and perspectives but preparing them to be competitive in the modern global economy.”

For the 2021-22 academic year, 2,498 IU Bloomington students studied abroad, showcasing a strong rebound from the upheaval that the COVID-19 pandemic caused for programs across the nation. Students studied in more than 60 countries, and 538 students participated in for-credit experiential learning abroad.

IU has consistently ranked in the top 20 universities for the past two decades for students who study abroad. Traditionally, about a third of undergraduate students at IU Bloomington participate in study abroad activities.

The Office of Overseas Study, which was established in 1972, transitioned this fall to IU Education Abroad, a name that reflects the expanding global opportunities it offers students. These include internships, research projects, service opportunities, teaching and medical residencies abroad, all of which provide critical insights and experiences for emerging professionals navigating an interconnected world.

More than 150 students at IUPUI studied abroad in 2021-22, and Indiana University regional campuses also made strides in offering international opportunities to students. IU East was recognized by the U.S. Department of State for supporting its first Benjamin A. Gilman Scholar in 2021-22. The scholarship allows American students with limited financial means to study or intern abroad.

IU Bloomington also ranked among the top 40 institutions for hosting international students during the 2022-23 academic year, welcoming more than 6,004 international students from more than 122 countries. The university as a whole welcomed more than 8,300 international students across its campuses, including 2,181 at IUPUI. Both IU Bloomington and IUPUI — which ranked No. 110 in the Open Doors Report for hosting — saw a 15% increase in international student populations for the 2022-23 academic year.

Indiana University’s dedication to global education extends beyond offering study abroad opportunities and enrolling a diverse group of international students. Programming and events, like IU celebrations held this week and last in honor of International Education Week, give students opportunities to celebrate intercultural exchange while on campus.