Angela Smith Jones to lead IU state relations

Angela Smith Jones, vice president of diversity and inclusion at the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County and former deputy mayor of economic development for the city of Indianapolis, has been appointed as Indiana University’s associate vice president for state relations.

Angela Smith Jones.

In her new role, Smith Jones will serve as IU’s primary liaison with the legislative and executive branches of Indiana government, including the Indiana General Assembly, the Office of the Governor, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and other relevant units. She will report to IU Vice President for University Relations Michael Huber.

“Angela is a highly respected leader, with a long track record of influencing economic development and public policy decisions that have advanced economic growth in Indianapolis and across central Indiana,” Huber said. “The expertise, experience and relationships she brings will further IU’s goals to drive economic prosperity in our state, engage key government and industry partners to address critical workforce needs, and improve the quality of life of all Hoosiers.”

Since 2020, Smith Jones has overseen the strategic implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion across all entities of the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County, including Eskenazi Health, Indianapolis EMS and the Marion County Public Health Department. She also leads the supplier diversity strategy for the Health & Hospital Corporation.

She previously served for nearly five years as deputy mayor of economic development in Mayor Joe Hogsett’s first term. In this role, she oversaw Indianapolis economic development, workforce development, and minority- and women-owned business development. She directed strategies in Indianapolis to expand and retain local businesses, attract new companies, foster job creation and develop a strong workforce pipeline. She also worked to increase support and business opportunities for entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds.

At IU, Smith Jones will help devise and execute the university’s government relations strategy for working with legislators and state and federal organizations. She will also review and analyze state bills that may have a direct impact on university business and will assist and guide IU staff with complying with state laws and university guidelines.

“I am thrilled to serve this great institution and join a phenomenal team of leaders who continue to fortify and expand Indiana University’s strong foundation,” Smith Jones said. “I look forward to leveraging my economic development and legislative experience to further IU’s critical policy development, talent attraction, and strategic governmental and corporate affairs. This opportunity will undoubtedly allow me to leverage my strengths for the good and betterment of IU while doing the work that I enjoy.”

Before becoming deputy mayor, Smith Jones served as general counsel and director of policy and legislative affairs with the Indy Chamber. There, she advocated for both state and local legislative bodies on issues affecting the business community, and she led efforts to influence legislation focused on a pro-growth, pro-talent economy.

A native of Indianapolis, Smith Jones is a graduate of DePaul University College of Law in Chicago, where she earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence. She completed her undergraduate studies at Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio, with a degree in broadcast/journalism.

Smith Jones serves on the boards of Employ Indy, the Indiana Latino Expo, The International Center, the IUPUI Board of Advisors, the Leadership Indianapolis Board and the Cathedral High School Board of Directors.