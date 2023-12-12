IU launches national searches for leaders of new Indianapolis research institutes

Indiana University has formally launched national searches for two innovative leaders to serve as executive directors of the recently announced Convergent Bioscience and Technology Institute and the Institute for Human Health and Wellbeing at IU Indianapolis.

The leaders of the research institutes will help grow IU Indianapolis' transformative research and creative activity in the areas of life sciences, human health and technology. Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

The leaders will work with university, industry and community partners to advance the goals and objectives of the IU Indianapolis 2030 strategic plan, helping grow IU Indianapolis’ transformative research and creative activity in the areas of life sciences, human health and technology.

“From pursuing new technologies for detecting and monitoring chronic disease to developing innovations in bioscience, these institutes will be at the forefront of life science research and discovery in Central Indiana,” said Phaedra Corso, IU associate vice president for research and vice chancellor for research in Indianapolis. “Through these national searches, we look forward to welcoming superb research leaders who will not only shape the future of these institutes but drive discovery in ways that produce life-changing discoveries, with impact that extends across Indiana and, ultimately, the world.”

The Convergent Bioscience and Technology Institute will drive interdisciplinary bioscience and technology research and collaboration with industry partners in pursuit of discoveries such as wearable and implantable medical devices and sensors, the advanced detection of biomarkers, and AI-enabled drug discovery and delivery.

The Institute for Human Health and Wellbeing will target health-focused research that integrates digital technologies to meet community needs and improve health outcomes in Indianapolis and the state of Indiana. It will address key challenges facing human health on an individual and global scale, including using AI and machine learning to detect and monitor obesity and diabetes, and pursuing community-engaged research focused on health equity.

Each executive director will be responsible for providing a comprehensive vision for their institute that fosters high-impact, collaborative research across a range of disciplines, while building their institute’s national and international profile as a research leader.

Chris Liu, associate vice president for research development, will chair the search for the leader of the Institute for Human Health and Wellbeing. Nick Hammond, associate vice president for innovation and commercialization, will lead the search for executive director of the Convergent Bioscience and Technology Institute. The search committees include faculty from several life sciences and technology schools on the Indianapolis campus, as well as external partners.

More information about the searches, including qualifications and key responsibilities, is available on the IU Executive Searches website.