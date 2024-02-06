Dual admission program eliminates barriers for transfer students from Ivy Tech to IU Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A new dual admission program will increase access to an Indiana University Indianapolis education by providing a more seamless transition for students planning to pursue their bachelor’s degree after earning their associate degree at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis. The program is set to welcome its first participants in fall 2024.

In the dual admissions program, students will be able to view their entire pathway to their IU bachelor's degree from day one at Ivy Tech. Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

While at Ivy Tech, dually admitted students will gain access to IU Indianapolis advising, student support and financial aid counseling. Special transfer events will help Ivy Tech students build familiarity with the IU Indianapolis campus and resources, while additional academic, cultural and social events will round out their co-curricular experience at both schools. Following their graduation with an associate degree, they will enroll in IU Indianapolis classes.

“IU Indianapolis has a longstanding commitment to supporting student success and our larger central Indiana community,” said Matt Rust, associate vice president for student navigation and support in the IU Office of the Vice President for Student Success. “Our goal is to reduce as many barriers as possible for students, especially those who transfer from other institutions, and this program creates a clear path for students to truly see themselves here, with the advising and support from both institutions.”

The dual admission program will also ease the transition for students by sharing transcripts between institutions, rather than students having to navigate the process themselves, and providing consistency in advising support. Additionally, students will be able to view their entire pathway to their bachelor’s degree from day one at Ivy Tech, giving them certainty on how credits will transfer and helping them avoid unnecessary or duplicative classes.

“The Ivy Tech Indy-IU Indianapolis Dual Admission Program represents a visionary collaboration that reflects our commitment to student success,” said Claire Maxson, vice chancellor for academic affairs at Ivy Tech Indianapolis. “This program is a testament to the transformative power of partnerships between higher education institutions. It not only simplifies the transfer process but also enhances the educational experience for our students.

“By working hand in hand with IU Indianapolis, we are providing our students with a seamless transition, an array of resources, and the promise of a brighter academic and professional future. This initiative embodies our dedication to empowering students and making higher education more accessible. We are proud to be a part of this life-changing program, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will continue to have on the lives of our students.”

The program adds to nearly 35 years of partnership between Ivy Tech Indianapolis and IU’s Indianapolis campus. The existing Passport Program provides a pathway and smooth transition support for thousands of students transferring from Ivy Tech Indianapolis to IU Indianapolis. The dual admission program expands on that impact by eliminating the need for new students to apply for IU Indianapolis — they just need to fill out an interest form when filling out their Ivy Tech admissions application.

Students must complete their associate degree at Ivy Tech Indianapolis with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher before enrolling in classes at IU Indianapolis. Right now, the dual admission program is only for new students applying to Ivy Tech’s Indianapolis campus.

Renee Contreras-Ovalle, an Ivy Tech Indianapolis student who will enroll at IU Indianapolis this fall, said the added support of the dual admissions program will have a positive impact on peers following in her footsteps.

“Ivy Tech has not only allowed me to pursue higher education but has truly been a catalyst in my success in and outside the classroom,” Contreras-Ovalle said. “The Passport Program between Ivy Tech and IU Indianapolis is one of the ways Ivy Tech has opened doors for me. The program has made a huge impact on me by making the college transfer process a whole lot easier.

“As a first-generation student, programs like these offer the support I need to navigate higher education. With this support, I can accomplish my goal of becoming my family’s first college graduate and build a bright and successful future.”

Ayanna Webb is an IUPUI senior majoring in psychology, with a minor in criminal justice. She received her associate degree from Ivy Tech before transferring to complete her bachelor’s at IU’s Indianapolis campus.

“My advisor mentioned the Passport Program when I first started at Ivy Tech, and it’s been my goal to attend IUPUI since I started,” said Webb, who graduates in May. “I think this new dual admission program will really benefit other students looking to follow a similar path as I did, because any bit of support is so helpful.”

Aligning with Indiana University’s strategic plan, IU 2030, the dual admission program reflects IU’s commitment to equip graduates for success in the workplace and beyond, as well as a commitment to partnership that strengthens both the city and state.

Ivy Tech is already accepting applications and interest forms for this program.