Innovative pop-up summit will explore ‘AlgoRhythms: The World of Music and AI’

“AlgoRhythms: The World of Music and AI” takes place March 29 to 30 on the Bloomington campus. Image courtesy of the Jacobs School of Music

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, in collaboration with partners on campus and within the Bloomington community, will delve into the profound impact of generative artificial intelligence on the music landscape with “AlgoRhythms: The World of Music and AI,” a dynamic pop-up summit set to unfold March 29 and 30.

The groundbreaking event will offer exploration, celebration and discussions on the evolving creative landscape. Contemplation and discussion with scholars and industry leaders will cover questions such as “What does it mean to be a music artist or composer in the age of AI?” and “Who will own AI-generated music?” Registration is now open. The summit is free to attend.

Event highlights include:

Thought-provoking panel discussions led by industry luminaries on crucial topics such as “Copyright Law in the Age of AI,” “AI Tools Empowering Artists,” “Startups in Music and AI” and “Emerging Creativity in AI.”

Networking opportunities to connect with leading national thinkers, startups and legal minds in the vibrant IU/Bloomington creative ecosystem. Attendees will have a chance to foster collaborations that bridge the gap between music, technology and law.

Hybrid sessions with a blend of in-person and online engagement through Zoom, ensuring accessibility and participation from a diverse audience.

The summit aims to be a catalyst for partnerships that fuel innovation through collaborations between the Jacobs School of Music, IU Innovates, the Maurer School of Law, the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering, the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design, and the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, as well as the IU Herron School of Art + Design in Indianapolis. The collaboration extends to the Bloomington creative community through a strategic partnership with the Dimension Mill and Rock Paper Scissors.

Abra K. Bush, the David Henry Jacobs Bicentennial Dean of the Jacobs School of Music. Photo courtesy of the Jacobs School of Music

“The Jacobs School of Music AI summit places us at the cutting edge of the conversation about how musicians can and will leverage machine learning, while also exploring the challenges we may encounter with this rapidly developing technology,” said Abra Bush, the David Henry Jacobs Bicentennial Dean of the Jacobs School of Music. “Our hope is that the initiative will be a convener of ongoing conversations and creative activity within IU and the wider Bloomington community, as well as the many people living around the country, who are eager to hear from some of the leading thinkers, innovators and creators in the music AI space.”

As a leader in AI research, IU takes a human-centered approach to studying and advancing emerging technologies to improve communities in Indiana and beyond. The Trusted AI Initiative, the Ostrom Workshop’s AI governance endeavor and the new IU Indianapolis Artificial Intelligence Consortium are just a few examples of how IU is investigating AI’s challenges and opportunities, including in the arts.

“Bloomington has tremendous potential to be a national leader in the music tech sector,” Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thompson said. “We’re home to world-class musicians at the Jacobs School of Music, to cutting-edge music publishing and distribution at Secretly Canadian, and to music industry experts at Rock Paper Scissors.

“At the center of all this musical innovation, we also have a world-class hub of tech innovation at IU Luddy, as well as exceptional entrepreneurial support organizations like IU Innovates and The Mill. These are just a few of our community assets that position us to take the lead in music tech. The AlgoRhythms summit will be a catalyst for new collaborations that will advance the creative arts growth in our community.”