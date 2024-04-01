Herron students’ commemorative eclipse posters inspired by music and the city

Posters by, from left, Frances Dimaranan, Ines Galindo and Marissa Eckert, all students in the Herron School of Art and Design. The posters, created a poster in partnership with Visit Indy, will be handed out during the Lunacy! Solar Eclipse Festival on April 8 at White River State Park. Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

The total solar eclipse on April 8 will be an experience to remember in Indianapolis. To commemorate the astronomical event, Herron School of Art and Design students designed themed posters to be given out as souvenirs.

“With over 100,000 visitors anticipated in Indy for the eclipse, Visit Indy wanted to immortalize this once-in-a-lifetime event by going beyond event logistics and celebrating in a creative way,” said Becca Schmiegel from Visit Indy.

“Our partnership with IU Indianapolis has been an incredible success for all things Indy Eclipse Weekend, especially working with these massively talented students to reimagine how our visitors might experience the eclipse.”

Three Herron students, Frances Dimaranan, Ines Galindo and Marissa Eckert, were selected to be a part of the collaboration. Herron professor Amrita Datta shared the opportunity with them and advised on their designs in an independent study course.

The students’ task was to design an eclipse-themed poster that drew inspiration from a popular “moon” or “sun” titled song and highlighted notable Indianapolis landmarks in the artwork. Their designs will be given out to visitors at Indianapolis International Airport leading up to the eclipse and at White River State Park for the Lunacy! Solar Eclipse Festival on April 8.

‘Here Comes the Sun’

Frances Dimaranan's eclipse poster was inspired by "Here Comes the Sun" by the Beatles. Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana UniversityDimaranan, a junior majoring in visual communication design with a concentration in UI/UX design, is a big Beatles fan and enjoyed being able to use their nostalgic “Here Comes the Sun” for inspiration.

“I wanted to capture the simplicity and hopefulness of the song,” Dimaranan said. “I also wanted to play with the half-circle shape of the Artsgarden. Because it’s made of glass, I wanted to utilize the reflection and transparency. I was also inspired by ’60s illustrations with very vibrant colors and organic letters.

“Being a part of this momentous event for Indianapolis makes me proud that I live here. I am excited to showcase my work, and I hope the people of Indianapolis will cherish these posters for this once-in-a-lifetime event!”

‘Moondance’

Ines Galindo's eclipse poster was inspired by "Moondance" by Van Morrison. Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University“I was immediately captivated by Van Morrison’s ‘Moondance,’” Galindo said. “As a huge fan of jazz, R&B and blues, I found this song to be a perfect blend of all three.”

Also a junior majoring in visual communication design, Galindo wanted to showcase the jazz theme and incorporate the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center in her design.

“It’s a street that most of us pass every day, yet the street has a profound jazz legacy, serving as the birthplace for numerous great jazz artists like Freddie Hubbard and Wes Montgomery,” Galindo said.

“I wanted to capture the ambiance of a live jazz concert. You see the silhouettes of three jazz players standing in front of the solar eclipse. In the border and clothes, you can see delicate white outlines taken from the intricate patterns adorning the Madam Walker Theatre.

“The idea that thousands of people will lay eyes on my poster is truly mind blowing. It makes me giddy and proud just thinking about it. It’s like that feeling a kid gets when they see their art on the fridge for the first time.”

‘Black Hole Sun’

Marissa Eckert's design was inspired by "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden. Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana UniversityAs a grunge rock enthusiast, Eckert said she was drawn to Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.” She combined the song’s essence with the vibrance and whimsy of Indy’s downtown canal, a place that has been special to her while attending college in the Circle City.

“When I first moved to Indianapolis, one of the first places my family and I explored was the canal,” Eckert said. “The bright orange bridge that crosses the canal serves as a reminder of my design journey at the Herron School of Art & Design, symbolizing a fresh start in my life.

“I’ve been living in Indianapolis for three years now and have fallen in love with the city’s appreciation of artists, especially students. This project has been such a pivotal moment in my design journey, and I am incredibly grateful to everyone involved for giving us the opportunity to showcase our work at such a large scale.”