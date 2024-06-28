Alumna Jill Maurer Burnett elected to IU Board of Trustees

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University alumni have elected Jill Maurer Burnett of Carmel, Indiana, to her first term on the IU Board of Trustees in an election that closed June 28.

Jill Maurer Burnett. Photo courtesy of the IU Alumni Association

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Jill Maurer Burnett on her election to the Board of Trustees,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “Jill will play a pivotal role in propelling Indiana University forward by fortifying our commitment to student success, fostering groundbreaking innovation and discovery, and enhancing IU’s contribution to the vitality of our state and the global community.”

Burnett received 3,830 votes from 20,098 voters. She earned her bachelor of science degree in business in 1997. For the past 20 years, she has planned and run Mickey’s Camp, a non-profit organization founded by the Maurer family. Her family has attended IU for three generations, and in 2008, the Maurer family established a scholarship fund that was so transformational, the School of Law was named in her father’s honor.

“I’m thrilled to be elected as a trustee for my beloved alma mater, which has played a pivotal role not just in my life but much of my family’s,” Burnett said. “I’m looking forward to working with fellow trustees to ensure Indiana University continues to help students grow, learn and better our world.”

Burnett will replace current trustee Jeremy Morris, who was elected to the board in 2021 and lost his bid for re-election this year.

“I want to thank Trustee Morris, whose experience and commitment to service have made him an incredible asset to the Board of Trustees and Indiana University,” said W. Quinn Buckner, chair of the Board of Trustees. “I extend my congratulations to Jill Maurer Burnett and look forward to working together to advance the mission of our extraordinary university.”

Burnett will serve as one of three elected members of the board, along with Vivian Winston and Donna Spears. The six other members are appointed by the governor.

In accordance with state law, the alumni trustee election is conducted by the dean of University Libraries on the IU Bloomington campus, with assistance from the IU Alumni Association. Library staff and students were charged with counting the ballots.

Burnett will begin her three-year term on July 1.