New cybersecurity center fellowship prepares IU students for careers protecting critical systems

The Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research is housed at the Innovation Center at IU Bloomington. Photo courtesy of the Trustees at Indiana University.

Through a new student fellowship, leading cybersecurity experts at Indiana University are equipping graduate students with on-the-job experiences in protecting critical information and systems.

The Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research at IU Bloomington provides the university and state and national clients with consulting services in cybersecurity technology, education and policy guidance. The center specializes in cybersecurity research and development through the lenses of computer science, informatics, law, social science, public policy and more through its wide range of scholarly expertise.

Starting in the fall, the center’s Student Fellows Program will pair four graduate students pursuing careers in cybersecurity with staff mentors to manage the growing concerns of cybersecurity threats among federal, state and even local organizations and agencies.

“These outstanding students were competitively selected from across IU and will be important team members here at CACR, tasked with helping organizations and communities across Indiana and beyond with their cybersecurity needs,” said Scott Shackelford, executive director of the center and of the Ostrom Workshop, who is also the director of the Ostrom Workshop Program on Cybersecurity and Internet Governance and a professor in the Kelley School of Business.

The fellows will be at the forefront of client work, conducting cyber assessments and operations research, and finding ways to increase automation.

“It’s intended to be an incredibly hands-on experience, and they’ll be expected to contribute at the level of a staff member,” said Kelli Shute, the center’s senior project and hiring manager. “This fellowship will provide them with exposure to practical, actual cybersecurity challenges and customers in a way that I think other fellowships might not provide.”

With cybersecurity undergraduate and graduate programs across several schools, IU is a national leader in multidisciplinary cybersecurity education. Programs such as the Master of Science in Cybersecurity Risk Management degree program allow students to take coursework from the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering, the Kelley School of Business and the Maurer School of Law. A joint degree program between the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies and the Luddy School offers a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and Global Policy.

This year’s student fellows represent the Kelley, Luddy, Maurer and Hamilton Lugar schools and were among the top in their programs.

Tanner Wilburn plans to work in data security and privacy upon finishing his graduate degree programs. Photo courtesy of Tanner Wilburn.The center’s offerings represent the full range of critical infrastructures coupled with practical cybersecurity due to its collaborative nature and diverse expertise. For example, leadership and staff come from an array of educational backgrounds, including astrophysics, law, sociology, engineering, military and more, offering unique skills and perspectives in solving cybersecurity issues.

“The Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research provides a unique opportunity that certainly no other law student in the country would be able to have,” said incoming fellow Tanner Wilburn, a graduate student in Maurer and Kelley. “I think being at the cutting edge of research and being able to directly help the community is a really cool thing.”

IU is known for its breadth of cybersecurity innovation and research. The university is home to several centers focused on various aspects of cybersecurity. Just last year, the Indiana Office of Technology tapped the Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research, in collaboration with Purdue University’s cybersecurity education and cybersecurity service, to provide rigorous security assessments for local governments across Indiana to reduce the impact of cyberattacks. The Indiana Cybertrack program is expected to conduct more than 300 assessments by 2026.

Data breaches in the U.S. are becoming increasingly common, which is driving demand for more cybersecurity professionals. In 2023, the U.S. ranked third worldwide by share of companies reporting a loss of sensitive information, impacting nearly 353 million Americans. Industries like energy, health care, retail and government have some of the highest shares of cyberattacks in the nation.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected information security jobs will grow 32% by 2023. Rob Templeman, executive director of cybersecurity innovation at Indiana University, said there are nearly 500,000 open cybersecurity roles in the United States. Indiana alone has about 5,000 open positions. While the sector is growing, organizations are battling a lack of candidates who demonstrate the skill sets and capabilities to perform the jobs needed.

Mohammad Nasir Moradi's career goals include working in cybersecurity for a national government agency. Photo courtesy of Mohammad Nasir Moradi.

“The Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research’s Student Fellow Program focuses on the development of future leaders in the cybersecurity workforce; we expect our fellows to have a multiplicative impact,” Templeman said.

The fellowship will address cybersecurity workforce challenges, while exposing students to an immersive, career-related experiences that can make them an ideal job candidate.

“I think that having a technical background through my program and having the research and people side of cybersecurity experience with the Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research is what will make me stand out among others in the field,” said Mohammad Nasir Moradi, a Luddy School graduate student and incoming fellow. “Having this experience before you graduate, while you’re a student, is vital.”

Last year, the center celebrated its 20-year anniversary and has charted a strategic course to have even more impact in the next 20 years. Its new Student Fellows Program is a commitment to student success and further increases the center’s alignment with the IU 2030 strategic plan.