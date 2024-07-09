Career Coaching Grant will enhance college and career readiness for students

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University will work with school districts from across the state to administer the state’s innovative model for preparing students to make informed decisions about their college and career paths. The university received over $1 million as part of the state’s $25 million Career Coaching Grant through the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

This funding underscores the state’s commitment to aligning career coaching and navigation systems. Through the university’s College + Career = Success program, IU campuses will deliver tailored career coaching and support services to ensure students are well-prepared for future opportunities. The IU Office of School Partnerships will coordinate the collaboration between IU regional campuses, IU Indianapolis and 38 Indiana school districts to provide the services and hands-on learning experiences.

“Career coaching is vital to helping students envision a pathway to college and beyond,” said Ken Iwama, IU vice president for regional campuses and online education. “Providing support for career pathways is a critical component of the great value of our IU campuses in advancing the socio-economic mobility of all our students, including the vast number of first-generation students we serve. I am extremely grateful for this impactful investment by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.”

Students in Grades 6 to 12 will have access to IU-provided resources and materials. They will participate in activities — both in the middle and high school settings as well as on IU campuses — such as small group discussions and presentations about careers, the education needed to pursue career goals, and preparation for postsecondary education. Students’ family members will also have opportunities to participate in activities.

“We are deeply honored to receive this substantial investment, which will enable us to significantly enhance our career coaching services,” IU Interim Assistant Vice President for School Partnerships Leah Nellis said. “This funding allows us to provide personalized and consistent guidance, helping students navigate the complexities of college and career planning with confidence and a sense of purpose and direction.”

In 2023, the Indiana General Assembly tasked the Indiana Commission for Higher Education with developing a Comprehensive Career Coaching and Navigation Framework to provide timely and useful career information. Collaborating with the Indiana Department of Education and other stakeholders, the commission created a framework focused on career exploration, engagement and experience.

To support this, the General Assembly established a $25 million Career Coaching Grant running from March 1, 2024 to Dec. 31, 2025, underwriting school corporations, public and nonpublic schools, intermediaries, and career coaching providers. Applications involved at least one school and an intermediary or provider. The commission prioritized grants for geographically diverse communities and those with career coaches who have non-teaching work experience.

“We share Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner’s vision of blurring the lines between PK-12 education, higher education and the workforce,” Nellis said. “The Career Coaching Grant will serve as a foundational component in this integrative approach, allowing us to extend our resources and support and ensure that students in our partner districts have rich opportunities to discover and pursue a path that is uniquely suited to their skills, interests, and aspirations.”

The connection between IU regional campuses and their communities is vital to shaping the future for students across Indiana, as higher education plays a critical role in regional development and community engagement.