IU Bloomington ranked highest in Indiana in US News’ Best Global Universities rankings

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University Bloomington has ranked highly in the recently released U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities rankings for 2024-25.

Of the 2,250 universities ranked worldwide, IU Bloomington ranked 135th overall for global impact, the highest of the ranked universities in Indiana. In subject-area rankings, IU Bloomington earned its highest ranking in education and educational research at No. 38.

IU Associate Vice President for International Affairs Miguel Ayllon, center left, and IU School of Education in Bloomington Dean Anastasia Morrone, center right, meet with faculty from the Universität Hamburg in Germany. Photo courtesy of the IU School of Education in Bloomington

“This recognition acknowledges the groundbreaking research of IU Bloomington faculty, which is regularly cited by experts around the world,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “Our ranking is also a testament to our robust international partnerships with communities and institutions on every major continent.”

The Best Global Universities rankings are primarily based on measures of a university’s academic research and scholarship performance. This year, IU Bloomington saw the greatest gains in its citation impact score, climbing 168 spots from 2023.

“The School of Education faculty’s research is clearly respected worldwide, and our global reputation has been enhanced through our strong history of international collaborations,” said Anastasia Morrone, dean of the IU School of Education in Bloomington. “In addition to this ranking, the 2023 Global Career Impact list, which ranks the world’s most influential scientists on the basis of citations, recently named more than 10% of our faculty as among the top 2% of scholars worldwide.”

Among the notable work from the IU School of Education in Bloomington in the area of global research activity is a project from Carmen Medina, professor of literacy, culture and language education, who is working with peers in Puerto Rico to develop culturally relevant curricula and foster critical literacy in that country.

The school’s Global and International Engagement Office also advances global research engagement and provides faculty and students with opportunities to connect with researchers across borders, as well as manages multiple active international academic partnerships. Among these partner institutions is the Universität Hamburg in Germany, whose leaders were hosted by the school last year during a visit to the IU Bloomington campus.

Most recently, faculty from the IU School of Education in Bloomington and Universität Hamburg co-led the organization of an international forum on innovation in pedagogy research, technology and e-learning at the National Taiwan University in Taipei, Taiwan.

The School of Education is also known for its Global Gateway for Teachers, an internationally recognized, award-winning program where pre-service teachers can fulfill their student teaching requirements while giving students international experience.

The overall rankings for the Best Global Universities are based upon a methodology developed by U.S. News that uses 13 ranking factors calculated using “global and regional reputation indicators,” as well as academic research performance indicators, such as citations and publications.

Subject-area rankings are based upon a separate methodology using 11 factors based on academic research performance in that subject, such as the impact of research publications and citations, as well as indicators for global and regional reputation in that specific subject.

In addition to the School of Education’s No. 38 ranking, subject areas at IU Bloomington ranked in the top 100 globally were economics and business at 43th (tie), arts and humanities at 62nd, psychiatry/psychology at 66th, social sciences and public health at 71st (tie), gastroenterology and hepatology at 75th (tie), neuroscience and behavior at 78th, clinical medicine at 83rd (tie) and surgery at 98th.