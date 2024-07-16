Program supporting first-generation, underrepresented students expanding to IU Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University’s Groups Scholars Program, which supports first-generation college students and those with socioeconomic barriers as they work toward a bachelor’s degree, is expanding to Indiana University Indianapolis, joining a robust set of student support programs already in place.

Groups Scholars receive an extensive support system, including academic advising, tutoring, enrollment in specialized courses, and activities that foster academic success and degree completion. Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

With the new Indianapolis program beginning in summer 2025, Groups Scholars will be on all IU campuses across the state, setting students on a path to college success by providing them with academic, financial and social support. This expansion to all campuses is one of multiple initiatives led by IU President Pamela Whitten to advance student success and strengthen student support.

One of the pillars of the IU 2030 strategic plan is a commitment to student success and opportunity. Admitted Groups Scholars in Indianapolis will also receive wraparound services connecting them with one of the Educational Equity Programs on campus, which empower students from traditionally underrepresented and under-resourced populations in higher education to succeed at IU Indianapolis. Those programs include the 21st Century Scholars Success Program, the Diversity Enrichment and Achievement Program, Indy Achieves, TRIO Student Support Services, TRIO Upward Bound, the Nina Mason Scholars, the Bowen Scholars and the THRIVE program.

“The inaugural year of IU Indianapolis is the perfect time to launch the Groups Scholars Program in the capital city,” said Latha Ramchand, IU Indianapolis chancellor. “Supporting student success is our top strategic priority, and the Groups Program will add to services that enhance access and opportunities for our students.

“Students will always be our north star, and with the Groups Program on campus, or what I call Groups in the City, we have another way to become a lifeline for our students.”

Indianapolis’ inaugural cohort will include 80 to 100 scholars. Groups Scholars receive an extensive support system, including academic advising, tutoring, enrollment in specialized courses, and activities that foster academic success and degree completion. Students who are admitted to the program live on campus for about six weeks during the summer before their first year, taking courses toward their degree while being introduced to the campus and establishing a network of social and academic support.

“Bringing the Groups Program to Indianapolis is like coming full circle; it propelled me to success,” said Eric Williams, senior executive director of educational equity programs at IU Indianapolis. Williams, who grew up in East Chicago, is an alumnus of Groups Scholars at IU Bloomington. “The staff there was so supportive, helping with academic support, financial aid support — with life support.

“A lot of the work I do here on our campus today reflects the impact and the role models I’ve gained from the Groups Program. This vital support gives students who are so deserving access to IU, helps them navigate the different barriers they may encounter and enables them to fully realize what they’re capable of and how to reach their goals. It also ensures that students have access to all the different opportunities that maximize their skills and abilities. That’s what we do at IU Indianapolis.”

After earning his undergraduate degree, Williams earned a master’s and a Ph.D. from IU while working first as a graduate assistant in the Groups Scholars office, then as an academic advisor at what was then IUPUI and in numerous other positions before his current role.

“For many of our students, we’re their support away from home,” Williams said. “They’re relying on us. Sometimes we’re the only people that they can go to when they encounter challenges and hurdles. We’re their biggest advocate and cheerleader, and the shoulder to lean on when they need somebody to cry with, and all of those things make a difference. I look at this program with a tremendous amount of pride, because it speaks to our commitment to student success.”

The Groups Scholars Program was created at IU Bloomington in 1968. Over the past two years, the program has expanded to include IU East, IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, IU South Bend and IU Southeast. IU Indianapolis’ program will reflect its own campus student needs.

For more information on the IU Indianapolis program and eligibility requirements, email groupsin@iu.edu.

Learn more about eligibility requirements and application deadlines around the state by visiting the Groups Scholars websites for IU Bloomington, IU East, IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, IU South Bend and IU Southeast.