IUPD names Anthony Williams as first deputy superintendent and chief law enforcement officer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University Public Safety has appointed Anthony Williams as its first deputy superintendent and chief law enforcement officer.

Williams will lead the IU Police Department’s law enforcement operations on all nine campuses throughout the state; work directly with the IU Public Safety superintendent to set performance standards for the department; and develop, recommend, and implement policies and procedures for law enforcement and public safety activities on every IU campus. He will begin Aug. 1.

Anthony Williams. Photo courtesy of Anthony Williams.“Deputy Superintendent and Chief Williams has a track record of building trust and positive relationships within the police department and the communities he serves,” IU Associate Vice President and Public Safety Superintendent Benjamin Hunter said. “He is deeply committed to transparency, community engagement and our mission of providing the greatest possible degree of safety for all members of the IU community.”

Williams is currently a police lieutenant of operations at Northwest Missouri State University Police Department, where he has been serving for nearly 15 years. During his time there, he expanded the department’s mental health initiatives, strengthening its crisis response and partnering with a third-party agency to embed a licensed counselor who serves the department and the campus community. He also led efforts to advance the department’s culture by increasing community-oriented programs, deepening student engagement and strengthening ties with campus organizations.

Williams is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in corporate recreation and wellness, both from Northwest Missouri State University.

“I’m humbled and excited about the opportunity to join Indiana University,” Williams said. “I’m ready to share my experience and passion for policing in a higher-education environment with IU and looking forward to engaging with the IU community.”

IU engaged executive search firm Spelman Johnson in a national search to support the work of the selection committee. Finalists for the position met with university students, faculty and staff during the selection process. The committee, co-chaired by IUPD Deputy Superintendent Brad Seifers and Chief Diversity Officer Tricia Edwards, was made up of IU students, faculty and staff.