Students honored for outstanding research skills

Indiana University Bloomington student Eva Hernandez and recent graduate Christina Westbrook are the winners of the 2024 Sam Burgess Undergraduate Research Award. The IU Libraries award is a recognition of outstanding research skill at the undergraduate level.

A committee of librarians evaluates applicants’ use of library resources. In addition to submitting their research, students write an essay explaining how they used IU Libraries’ databases and sources. Applicants must exhibit an astute ability to synthesize their evaluated information. Funds for the Burgess Award are generously donated by retired IU librarian Jo Burgess.

Read more about their work at the following links: