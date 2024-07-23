IU Board of Trustees to meet in executive session July 25, in Bloomington July 29

The Board of Trustees will meet in Bloomington July 29.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 25.

The meeting will be done via electronic means and in accordance with Open Door Law Sec. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(3).

Trustees will also convene for a special meeting at 1 p.m. July 29 at IU Bloomington. The meeting will take place in the Peterson Room at the IU Foundation, 1500 N. State Road 46 Bypass.

Trustees will use this meeting to discuss a proposed university-wide policy on expressive activity. The board announced its plans to review and seek input on the policy at its June meeting.

A schedule and an agenda for the meeting are available on the Board of Trustees website.

The IU Board of Trustees is Indiana University’s governing board, its legal owner and final authority. The board holds the university’s financial, physical and human assets and operations in trust for future generations. Its membership, terms of office, responsibilities, powers and electoral procedures are governed by the Indiana Code.