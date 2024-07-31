Kelley School of Business partners with rugby players associations for MBA program

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As the sport of rugby grows in popularity across the United States, the Indiana University Kelley School of Business is partnering with the unions representing all professional and national team rugby players to offer them the chance to pursue a graduate education.

Later this year, members of the rugby players associations will be able to apply for an MBA degree being delivered online by the Kelley School's Executive Education Programs. They can also apply for certificate programs in business and choose from several Master of Science degree programs. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Rugby Players Association and Major League Rugby Players Association

These new agreements, with the U.S. Rugby Players Association and Major League Rugby Players Association, will provide these athletes with additional career advancement education. These agreements are similar to Kelley’s prior successful collaborations with organizations representing players in the National Football League, Major League Soccer and the Women’s National Basketball Association.

They will be part of a general group of students and have an opportunity to learn with those enrolled in similar specialized certificate or degree programs, offering them a broader perspective of business and economic issues.

This partnership will equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary for successful careers beyond the pitch, said Ash Soni, dean of the Kelley School and the Sungkyunkwan Professor.

“We are very pleased to continue our record of delivering business education to highly accomplished professional athletes,” Soni said. “As a professional sport, rugby is on the fast track in the U.S. I’ve been a rugby fan since my college days in England and look forward to seeing these professional rugby players in our Kelley classes.”

“The USRPA and MLRPA partnership with IU Kelley School of Business is a fantastic opportunity for American rugby players to gain affordable access to one of the most valuable educational opportunities in the country,” U.S. Rugby Players Association Board Chair Nick Civetta said. “American rugby players have unique skills that are hugely valuable in the workplace, and a Kelley MBA gives players the hard skills to drive success in their post-playing career. I am thrilled to partner with such a prestigious institution, as is our playing base.”

“It has been great to work with the Kelley School to get this partnership done for our entire organization,” said Chris Mattina, interim president of the Major League Rugby Players Association player board. “This is a first-of-its-kind partnership that will provide access to higher education for Major League Rugby players and alumni, and USA Rugby National Team current players and alumni of the men’s and women’s teams, as well as their spouses.

“Rugby players are entrepreneurs and business inclined, which is why we are extremely excited for our members, along with their partners, to be a part of such a prestigious program and school.”

Key features of the USPRA-MLRPA-Kelley MBA program will include the Kelley Capstone Experience, which puts teams of students to work on real-world strategic projects. The students will apply skills and knowledge acquired in the MBA program to actual business problems that directly relate to each person’s goals and objectives.

Courses in business planning, economics, management strategy and quantitative analysis are taught by the same high-ranked faculty who teach in Kelley’s full-time programs. Many of these classes will be taught using the school’s $10 million Brian D. Jellison Studios. The immersive, state-of-the-art studios enhance the delivery of course content and provide an even more dynamic experience, with faculty and students being together virtually as if they were in an in-person classroom.

A unique component of the developing partnership is an in-person program at Kelley. This program will provide players with insights into entrepreneurship and foster an entrepreneurial mindset within larger organizations.

The USPRA-MLRPA-Kelley partnership is one example of customized education at the school. For more information about Kelley Executive Education Programs, email keep@iu.edu.

