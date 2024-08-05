First Scholars Network membership demonstrates IU’s commitment to first-generation student success

Indiana University has further strengthened its commitment to the success of first-generation students, with all of its campuses now selected for a higher education network focused on those students.

Students, staff, faculty and alumni were invited to the Indiana University Kokomo campus to celebrate first-generation students on Nov. 6, 2023. Photo by Myah Halter, IU KokomoIU now has the most campus locations in the First Scholars Network. Operated by FirstGen Forward, a nonprofit formerly known as the Center for First-Generation Student Success, the First Scholars Network works to create transformational change for first-generation students. The network serves 429 institutions from 49 states, and the participating professionals share evidence-based practices and resources that pertain to first-generation student success.

IU Indianapolis joined the network in 2020 and IU Kokomo in 2023. The university’s other campuses and IU Online officially joined in June.

“By taking this step, we demonstrate our deep commitment to building and enhancing our supports and programs for first-generation students so that every one of them can thrive,” said Julie Payne-Kirchmeier, IU vice president for student success. “This work is in direct alignment with student success and opportunity goals in IU 2030.”

The university’s strategic plan includes a commitment to providing an affordable education and student experiences that prepare graduates for success in their careers. In fall 2023, IU had 18,614 first-generation students enrolled across its campuses. The percentage of first-generation student enrollment is projected to increase because of the state’s investment in college-going programs, Payne-Kirchmeier said.

A first-generation student welcome event at IU Bloomington on Aug. 15, 2023. Photo by Chris Meyer, Indiana University“IU recognizes the need to support more first-generation students so they can persist and graduate,” said Jen Berry, IU’s director of first-generation and low- and limited-income student supports.

The First Scholars Network uses a multi-phase model to help higher education institutions take incremental steps to benefit first-generation students, and the networking allows members to share data and ideas, and model innovations. Each phase has a set of requirements to complete before members transition to the next one, Berry said.

Berry said the hope is that all campuses complete the phases by 2030 to parallel the IU 2030 timeline. To help campuses advance through the FirstGen model, Berry has created a community of practice, with each IU campus having representation to foster support and the sharing of ideas.

“Having all IU campuses participate in the First Scholars Network will enable the university to be collectively focused and dedicated to equitably supporting IU students and ensuring first-generation student success,” Payne-Kirchmeier said.