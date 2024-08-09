IU continues advancing state leadership in microelectronics as CHIPS Act marks second anniversary

Two years after the enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act, Indiana University continues to strengthen efforts to advance the goals of the landmark legislation and ensure Indiana’s leadership in the development of the nation’s microelectronics sector.

Since the passing of the CHIPS and Science Act on Aug. 9, 2022, Indiana University has moved forward a series of initiatives to grow Indiana's microelectronics ecosystem.On Aug. 9, 2022, President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act, which authorized $280 billion in U.S. investments in emerging technologies and innovations critical to America’s economic competitiveness, scientific and technology leadership and national security. U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, the lead Republican sponsor of the CHIPS Act, was instrumental in securing strong bipartisan support in Congress for the legislation.

Since that time, IU has moved forward a series of initiatives to grow Indiana’s CHIPS and Science ecosystem, including a historic commitment to invest at least $111 million over the next several years to advance IU’s and Indiana’s national leadership and impact in microelectronics and nanotechnology. Announced in October by IU President Pamela Whitten, it is one of the largest commitments made by a university to high-tech industry and national defense and is supporting collaborations with defense contractors and companies working to develop dual-use technologies. It is also advancing IU’s longstanding partnership with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, one of the state’s largest employers, located about 40 minutes southwest of the IU Bloomington campus.

“Indiana is ‘all in’ on the CHIPS and Science Act, and we at Indiana University see it as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help build Indiana’s economy of the future,” Whitten said. “IU’s major investments in microelectronics and nanotechnology exemplify our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation, preparing the future workforce and leading in critical fields that intersect defense, technology and economic development.

“We also want to thank Indiana’s senior U.S. senator, Todd Young, for his leadership on this historic legislation and for spurring our state’s leaders to seize upon the microelectronics and semiconductor industry as a top economic priority.”

During keynote remarks delivered last week at the eighth annual Microelectronics Integrity Meeting in Indianapolis, Whitten spotlighted several major IU initiatives that have launched since the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act.

These initiatives include:

Launching the Center for Reliable and Trusted Electronics as a university-wide center focused on research and development of high-reliability microelectronics with applications to the defense, automotive and commercial space sectors. The center, known as IU CREATE, is supported by the Department of Defense’s Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement program, the preeminent U.S. program for semiconductor workforce development, as well as the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and NSWC Crane.

Targeting faculty hires and investing in research infrastructure in key CHIPS and Science areas such as semiconductors, nanofabrication, quantum technology and artificial intelligence as part of IU Bloomington’s Faculty 100 hiring initiative. The initiative aligns with research focus areas identified in the IU 2030 strategic plan, including key STEM areas in which enrollment at IU has been increasing.

Implementing new degree programs at the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering to train students in microelectronics and nanofabrication and meet the workforce needs of semiconductor companies. This fall, the school will launch a new master’s degree in microelectronics design and offer a separate master’s degree in nanofabrication with IU Bloomington’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Driving a national effort dedicated to making semiconductor-related education more accessible and aligned with industry workforce needs. Whitten and Luddy School Dean Joanna Millunchick help lead the EDGE Consortium, which aims to double the number of industry-ready women and people of color entering semiconductor-related careers. Last month, the consortium received a $2 million award from the Department of Defense’s Trusted and Assured Microelectronics Program to support the launch of three new pilot programs at IU.

Establishing the Indiana Research Consortium in partnership with Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame, a first-of-its-kind defense research effort in the state. The consortium will leverage the combined strengths, facilities and capabilities of the state’s three leading research universities, which together have decades of cutting-edge defense experience, to support NSWC Crane’s mission under a cooperative research and development agreement. The consortium will focus on challenges in microelectronics, hypersonics, energetics and cyber-physical systems, while concurrently developing a critically needed workforce in these areas.

Working closely with regional organizations to launch the Uplands Science and Technology Foundation and grow the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The park is emerging as a critical hub in the region’s economy, fueled by the attraction of new microelectronics companies, new research and development facilities, and a major investment in infrastructure through Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI grant program.

IU is also a member of the Indiana-based Silicon Crossroads Hub, which was awarded nearly $33 million in CHIPS Act funding in the fall. Led by the Applied Research Institute, it is one of only eight regional innovation hubs funded by the Department of Defense to help increase the production of semiconductor technologies and microelectronics.

Additionally, IU is part of a regional tech hub, Heartland BioWorks, that was recently awarded approximately $51 million to boost workforce development, entrepreneurship and innovation development in biotechnology and biomanufacturing. The consortium, also led by the Applied Research Institute, was one of only 12 tech hubs across the country to receive a funding award.